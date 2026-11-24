FDM Group Holdings shares finished Tuesday's session above the top of their 60-session range, rising 5.6% to close at the high of the day after trading as low as 114p.

FDM Group Holdings (LON: FDM), the IT services company, closed at 120.4p on Tuesday, above the top of its 60-session range. The shares rose 5.6% on the session, trading between 114p and 120.4p and finishing at the top of that spread.

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Despite the gain, they remain down 6.8% since the start of the year. At 120.4p they are 23.4% below their 52-week high and 29.7% above their 52-week low.

FDM’s daily close over 130 days to Tuesday, against the top and bottom of its 60-session range.

The 60-session range

Over the previous 60 sessions the shares had moved between a low of 98.1p and a high of 118.85p. Tuesday’s close sits above the upper end of that band, on 1.3 times the 20-session average volume.