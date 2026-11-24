BridgeBio's oral drug Welgemda has become the first approved treatment for any form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, according to the company, turning a pipeline asset into a launch product and bringing a priority review voucher.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares rose 8% in trading today after the US Food and Drug Administration approved Welgemda, its oral treatment for a rare form of muscular dystrophy. The genetic-disease drugmaker announced the decision after the US close yesterday.

Shares were up 8.41% at $85.78 at the time of writing, against yesterday’s close of $79.125, in a delayed quote from about 8.38pm in London. That is above every close since 20 August. The US session was still open, so the day’s close may differ. It was the first session to trade on the news.

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The FDA granted traditional, or full, approval for adults and children weighing at least 30kg with LGMD2I/R9, a subtype of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a condition that causes progressive hip and shoulder muscle weakness. Welgemda (BBP-418, also known as ribitol) is a small-molecule pill. BridgeBio says it is the first and only approved treatment for the disease.

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The company also received a priority review voucher, a transferable ticket that gives a later drug a faster FDA review. BridgeBio has not said whether it will sell or use it. It plans to launch in the US immediately.

Approval rests on the FORTIFY Phase 3 trial. At 12 months, patients on Welgemda improved by 0.27 metres a second more than placebo on a 100-metre timed test (p<0.0001). Forced vital capacity, a lung-function measure, rose 3% on the drug while placebo fell 2%, a 5% benefit (p=0.0071).

BridgeBio shares since 20 August; the last point is a delayed quote from about 8.38pm in London today, not a close.

The most common adverse reaction was diarrhoea, and there were no serious cases. Christine Siu, CEO of BridgeBio Neuromuscular, the company’s neuromuscular-disease unit, said in the company’s release:

This is a transformative moment for the LGMD2I/R9 community, with the first and only treatment now approved for this chronic, progressive disease, Christine Siu, BridgeBio Neuromuscular

The initial market is narrow. BridgeBio puts the number of people with LGMD2I/R9 and related alpha-dystroglycanopathies in the US and Europe at about 7,000. It has not disclosed pricing or sales expectations.

Studies in children under 12 are planned for the first half of 2027, and BridgeBio intends to file in Europe with the European Medicines Agency in the first half of 2028.