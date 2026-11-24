Nvidia gave back part of yesterday's huge rebound as chip stocks sold off together, leaving the shares well above Friday's low but far below their October levels while investigations into the company remain open.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the designer of the chips that power most artificial intelligence systems, fell 5.86% today, handing back part of yesterday’s 31.48% jump on the return of chief executive Jensen Huang. The pullback came as semiconductor stocks sold off across the board.

The shares closed at $155.38, down $9.67 from yesterday’s $165.05, after trading between $150.50 and $159.92. They remain 23.78% above Friday’s close of $125.53, but 24.1% below the $204.64 close of the 30th of October and 36.2% below the 52-week high of $243.37.

NVDA.US 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Yesterday’s rally followed a unanimous board vote to reinstate Huang, 11 days after he resigned, Al Jazeera reported. The board said it believes Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return is in the interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers. President Donald Trump had pushed for the decision, the outlet said.

Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice? Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading without putting your own money at risk. Try IG with a demo account → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Learn the markets with IG Academy Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform. Explore IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. See how trading works before risking real money IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first. Open an IG demo → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Turn trading theory into practical experience Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live. Start practising with IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Ready to take your learning further? IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform, giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills. Discover IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

Huang had left amid reports of an undisclosed relationship with a businesswoman linked to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. The shares fell nearly 28% between the 11th of November and Friday, and by Al Jazeera’s figures Nvidia’s market value went from $3.04tn on Friday to $3.98tn after yesterday’s close.

No new Nvidia announcement accompanied today’s fall. It was described as profit-taking, selling to lock in recent gains, as Nvidia, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) led a wider slide in chip stocks. Technology shares were largely pulling back from yesterday’s gains.

Nvidia shares jumped on 23 November after Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, before pulling back on 24 November.

Shiva Rajgopal, Kester and Byrnes professor and chair of the Accounting Division at Columbia Business School, criticised the timing of the decision:

This is an extraordinary development, and the burden falls on Nvidia’s board, not on Washington. The board reinstated its CEO before the investigations into Megaspeed and his ties to it have concluded Shiva Rajgopal, Columbia Business School

The US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Nvidia are continuing, according to Al Jazeera. Yesterday the US Commerce Department’s export-control arm also added Megaspeed and six other firms to its Entity List, a trade blacklist that restricts exports.