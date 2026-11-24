Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the designer of the chips that power most artificial intelligence systems, fell 5.86% today, handing back part of yesterday’s 31.48% jump on the return of chief executive Jensen Huang. The pullback came as semiconductor stocks sold off across the board.
The shares closed at $155.38, down $9.67 from yesterday’s $165.05, after trading between $150.50 and $159.92. They remain 23.78% above Friday’s close of $125.53, but 24.1% below the $204.64 close of the 30th of October and 36.2% below the 52-week high of $243.37.
Yesterday’s rally followed a unanimous board vote to reinstate Huang, 11 days after he resigned, Al Jazeera reported. The board said it believes Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return is in the interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers. President Donald Trump had pushed for the decision, the outlet said.
Huang had left amid reports of an undisclosed relationship with a businesswoman linked to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. The shares fell nearly 28% between the 11th of November and Friday, and by Al Jazeera’s figures Nvidia’s market value went from $3.04tn on Friday to $3.98tn after yesterday’s close.
No new Nvidia announcement accompanied today’s fall. It was described as profit-taking, selling to lock in recent gains, as Nvidia, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) led a wider slide in chip stocks. Technology shares were largely pulling back from yesterday’s gains.
Shiva Rajgopal, Kester and Byrnes professor and chair of the Accounting Division at Columbia Business School, criticised the timing of the decision:
This is an extraordinary development, and the burden falls on Nvidia’s board, not on Washington. The board reinstated its CEO before the investigations into Megaspeed and his ties to it have concluded
Shiva Rajgopal, Columbia Business School
The US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Nvidia are continuing, according to Al Jazeera. Yesterday the US Commerce Department’s export-control arm also added Megaspeed and six other firms to its Entity List, a trade blacklist that restricts exports.