Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares fell 16.4% today despite record quarterly results and a fourth-quarter sales forecast well above analyst expectations. The US chip company supplies high-speed chips for AI data-centre networking and IoT devices, including LoRa wireless chips.
At the latest quote, 3.39pm in New York with the session still open, the shares were at $87.07, against yesterday’s close of $104.13. Yesterday’s 18.8% rise from $87.63 came before the results, which were released after the close. The stock has traded as low as $84.79 today.
Third-quarter net sales hit a record $423.0m, up 58% from $267.0m a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share, which strip out items such as share-based pay, were $1.17 against $0.48 a year ago and the $1.13 average analyst forecast compiled by research firm Zacks. Revenue forecasts averaged $416.03m. Semtech has met or beaten consensus earnings in each of the last four quarters, Zacks said.
Chief executive Hong Hou was upbeat on the outlook.
We expect that momentum to continue into Q4 and fiscal year 2028, broadly supported by the record backlog in our FiberEdge, CopperEdge and photonics solutions.
Hong Hou, Semtech
The fourth-quarter guide is for $480m of sales, give or take $5m, against a pre-results consensus of $452.27m, and adjusted EPS of $1.33 against $1.28. The adjusted gross margin, the share of sales left after direct costs, is guided to 58.9%, below the third quarter’s 59.3%.
Semtech’s release and call point to photonics capacity costs, photonics being chips that use light to move data, and a full quarter of its cellular module business. Chief financial officer Mark Lin said factory expansion costs limit the near-term margin gain, and an analyst at investment bank UBS questioned why gross margin was rising so little.
Semtech has not explained today’s fall. Investing.com attributed the premarket decline to profit-taking after yesterday’s rally rather than disappointment with the results.
The data-centre business still looks strong: sales were $145m, up 158% from a year earlier, and management guides to about $520m in the current fiscal year and more than $1bn in fiscal 2028. The shares remain 56% below their $197.20 close on the 6th of October.