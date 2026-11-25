Ocado Group shares closed sharply lower in London today, leaving the grocery group well below its 52-week high, though still ahead for the year.

Ocado Group (LON: OCDO), the grocery group, closed at 280.4p today, down 10% on the session. The shares traded between 268.6p and 318.6p during the session and closed near the bottom of that range. The group is valued at £2.60bn and sits in the consumer defensive sector of the FTSE 350.

The fall leaves Ocado up 18.8% this year, a gain that was larger before today’s drop. The shares closed 21.3% below their 52-week high and 76.1% above their 52-week low.

Ocado’s daily share price over the past month, with today’s fall at the close

How unusual this is

The previous move of 5% or more came on the 3rd of November, 16 sessions ago, in a record of 320 sessions. Today’s drop of 10% is nearly double that 5% mark.

Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice? Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading without putting your own money at risk. Try IG with a demo account → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Learn the markets with IG Academy Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform. Explore IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. See how trading works before risking real money IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first. Open an IG demo → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Turn trading theory into practical experience Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live. Start practising with IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Ready to take your learning further? IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform, giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills. Discover IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

Trading volume for the session was 1.76 times its 20-session average. The chart below sets today’s move against six months of daily changes.

Today’s closing move against six months of daily changes in Ocado shares

OCDO.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

In the news

Zacks wrote yesterday about Ocado’s year-to-date outperformance against its retail-wholesale peers.