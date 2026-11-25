Wall Street opened sharply lower today and the S&P 500 slid to 6,970.11 within 20 minutes, but a steady recovery left the index within 0.25% of yesterday's close, with the Dow higher and the Nasdaq Composite lower.

The S&P 500 closed today at 7,182.89, down 0.25%, after recovering almost all of a slide to 6,970.11 within 20 minutes of the open. The Dow Jones finished higher at 50,182.95, up 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% to 23,585.80.

From a gap lower to a near-flat close

The S&P 500 opened at 7,060.33, below yesterday’s close of 7,201.09. It hit its low in the five minutes from 2.45pm London time, 9.45am in New York, 15 minutes after the open.

The early weakness came as a pullback in AI-linked shares, hotter inflation and fresh US tariff threats weighed on sentiment, though the AI-stock selling eased as the session went on. The desk reads those as the likely drivers rather than a confirmed cause.

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The index then climbed through the session and closed above the low.

GSPC.INDX 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

S&P 500 in five-minute bars, 14:30 to 19:55 GMT, against Tuesday’s close of 7,201.09. The 6,970.11 session low came within the 14:45 bar.

A mixed finish across the three indices

Each index recovered at least 2.97% from its low, but only the Dow ended the day above yesterday’s close.

Index Close Change % Day low S&P 500 7,182.89 -0.25% 6,970.11 Dow Jones 50,182.95 +0.33% 48,913.74 Nasdaq Composite 23,585.80 -0.62% 22,632.40

The Nasdaq Composite made the biggest gain from its low, over 3%, yet still closed below yesterday’s level. The Dow climbed 1,451.28 points from its low to end the day higher.

US markets are closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving.