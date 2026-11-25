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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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Wall Street Claws Back Early Rout as S&P 500 Ends Slightly Lower
Wall Street opened sharply lower today and the S&P 500 slid to 6,970.11 within 20 minutes, but a steady recovery left the index within 0.25% of yesterday's close, with the Dow higher and the Nasdaq Composite lower.
The S&P 500 closed today at 7,182.89, down 0.25%, after recovering almost all of a slide to 6,970.11 within 20 minutes of the open. The Dow Jones finished higher at 50,182.95, up 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% to 23,585.80.
From a gap lower to a near-flat close
The S&P 500 opened at 7,060.33, below yesterday’s close of 7,201.09. It hit its low in the five minutes from 2.45pm London time, 9.45am in New York, 15 minutes after the open.
The early weakness came as a pullback in AI-linked shares, hotter inflation and fresh US tariff threats weighed on sentiment, though the AI-stock selling eased as the session went on. The desk reads those as the likely drivers rather than a confirmed cause.
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The index then climbed through the session and closed above the low.
A mixed finish across the three indices
Each index recovered at least 2.97% from its low, but only the Dow ended the day above yesterday’s close.
Index
Close
Change %
Day low
S&P 500
7,182.89
-0.25%
6,970.11
Dow Jones
50,182.95
+0.33%
48,913.74
Nasdaq Composite
23,585.80
-0.62%
22,632.40
The Nasdaq Composite made the biggest gain from its low, over 3%, yet still closed below yesterday’s level. The Dow climbed 1,451.28 points from its low to end the day higher.
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