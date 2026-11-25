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CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS), the US operator of acute-care and behavioural health hospitals, has agreed to sell Aiken Regional Medical Centers to nonprofit Piedmont Healthcare for about $500m. The shares closed up 4.07% today, the first session since the deal was disclosed.
UHS closed at $190.66 today, against $183.20 yesterday. Closing prices have ranged from $167.49 to $198.59 since late August, so the stock ended near the top of that band.
According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the market regulator, UHS disclosed the deal in an 8-K, the form used to report a material event, after the close yesterday. It is an equity purchase agreement, meaning Piedmont buys the subsidiary’s shares rather than individual assets. The price is subject to adjustments.
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The subsidiary owns and runs a 211-bed acute care hospital and a 62-bed behavioural health facility, which treats mental health and addiction, in Aiken. The sites are leased from Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a property investment vehicle, under a lease running to December 2033. The agreement requires the Aiken business to acquire the property immediately before closing.
UHS may offer the Trust substitute properties of comparable appraised value and yield, which needs approval from a majority of the Trust’s independent trustees. UHS expects to submit its proposal in early 2027. If no agreement is reached, UHS may buy the leased property at appraised fair market value. UHS paid the Trust $4.2m of rent for Aiken in 2025 and $3.2m in the nine months to the end of September 2026.
The $500m equals about 4.7% of UHS’s $10.56bn market value and 2.7% of its $18.35bn of revenue over the past twelve months.
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Part of today’s rise was sector-wide. Other US hospital operators also gained: at 12:30pm in New York, Tenet was up 1.5% and HCA 1.2%, so the sale is one factor in the move rather than the proven cause.
UHS has not said what it will do with the proceeds or given earnings figures for Aiken. Closing is expected around the 31st of January 2027, subject to conditions including regulatory approvals.
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