The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), which tracks the largest US-listed chip designers, makers and equipment suppliers, closed down 1.4% at 8,708 today. It had been down almost 8% at its low of 8,129 before buying returned and lifted it to finish near the high of the session.
- SOX closed 1.4% lower, having recovered most of an early slump
- AI stocks fell for a second day after Monday’s Huang-driven rally
- Memory and equipment makers fell most; Texas Instruments rose 4.55%
- US markets are closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving
Several pressures, no single trigger
AI stocks retreated for a second day after Monday’s rally on the surprise return of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the AI chip leader. The S&P 500 closed down 0.3% at 7,182.78 after being down as much as 3.2%, the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6% to 23,585.80 and the Dow rose 0.3%, with Treasury yields lower.
Nomura thinks the “Jensen put”, the idea that Huang’s return props up Nvidia, did not fix tighter financial conditions. Charlie McElligott, cross-asset macro strategist at Nomura, said:
It simply feels bad out there, and I’m not sure who’s there to kick-save things at this current juncture into holiday illiquidity and zero tolerance for losses
Charlie McElligott, Nomura
A tariff proposal covers 14 trading partners, with China at up to 40%, and rate hikes remain in play. S&P Global Ratings, the credit rating agency, also put Nvidia on CreditWatch negative, a warning that a rating may be cut, over governance. That came in the US afternoon, after SOX had already recovered from its low, so it cannot explain the morning slump.
Memory and equipment lead the fallers
Among the major names we tracked, memory and chip-equipment makers fell most, including Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research and Sandisk. Marvell and KLA were roughly flat.
|Company
|Close ($)
|Change
|Why
|Lam Research (LRCX)
|185.01
|-5.68%
|Chip-equipment maker
|Micron (MU)
|601.25
|-4.53%
|Memory chipmaker
|Nvidia (NVDA)
|149.30
|-3.91%
|AI chip leader, CreditWatch negative
|Applied Materials (AMAT)
|311.18
|-3.89%
|Chip-equipment maker
|TSMC ADR (TSM)
|342.34
|-1.96%
|Contract chipmaker
|Broadcom (AVGO)
|300.86
|-0.07%
|Custom AI chip designer
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|168.66
|+2.24%
|Mobile chip designer
|Texas Instruments (TXN)
|270.19
|+4.55%
|Analogue chipmaker
Microchip also rose 2.3%, so the damage was concentrated rather than sector-wide, and the broad market held up far better than chips.
SOX is still about 24% below its close of 11,518.20 on the 29th of October, even after jumping 14.03% on Monday from Friday’s close and falling 7.88% yesterday. US markets are closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving.