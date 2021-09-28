Sam is a professional trader and the lead stock market news writer at AskTraders. After starting his career in the forex market, Sam now focuses on gold and stocks with a preference for fundamental and macroeconomic analysis.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are rallying premarket after announcing that it has launched its first over-the-counter products in the US on Amazon and a new consumer-focused product on Amazon in Europe.

The healthcare firm will launch Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.

All three of the products launched are based on the company's patented Microcyn technology.

“The OTC launch creates an additional line of Sonoma products marketed directly to consumers and provides a direct channel that makes its proven Microcyn technology widely available for all,” the company said.

Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, said: “We could not be more excited about making our safe and effective products available directly to consumers through Amazon.

“We look forward to offering our clinically proven and patented Microcyn Technology to a wider range of patients for advanced scar management, eyelid & eyelash hygiene and personal protection spray for the face and skin.”

In August, Sonoma shares jumped over 96% after announcing the expansion of its dental care line in the US and Switzerland.

Premarket on Tuesday, Sonoma shares are up 75.70% at $9.40.

Should You Invest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Shares?

One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is, “what stocks are best to buy right now?” It's a wide-ranging question, but one that we have answered… Our AskTraders stock analysts regularly review the market and compile a list of which companies you should be adding to your portfolio, including short and longer-term positions. Here are the best stocks to buy right now