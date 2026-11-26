Shares in 4Imprint Group were up 5.2% in early London trade today, their third-largest move in six months, and now sit 15.1% below their 52-week high.

4Imprint Group (LON: FOUR), the FTSE 350 company, was trading 5.2% higher at 4192p at 8:01am London time today. The shares have traded between 3998p and 4192p so far, so the quote sits at the top of the session’s range.

At 4192p the shares are 15.1% below their 52-week high and 30.1% above their 52-week low. They are up 14% since the start of the year.

4Imprint’s share price over the past month, with today’s session so far marked (prices in pence).

How unusual this is

A move of 5.2% is the third-biggest in the past 126 sessions, or six months. The shares last moved by 5% or more on the 14th of October, 30 sessions ago.

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4Imprint’s daily share price changes over six months, today’s move in colour.

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The session is still running, so today’s level may change before London trading ends.