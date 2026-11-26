Mitchells & Butlers reported higher adjusted profit and a £100m fall in net debt, excluding leases, for the year to September, while its shares traded lower in early deals on results day.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB), the pub and restaurant operator, reported adjusted operating profit of £332m for the 52 weeks to 26 September, up from £330m a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.3% to £2,746m, and like-for-like sales, which strip out new and closed sites, grew 2.1%, ahead of the market according to NIQ.

The shares stood at 295.5p by 9.36am today, down 3.75% on yesterday’s close of 307p. They opened at 300p and reached a high of 311p, with 157,473 shares traded.

MAB.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

That leaves the price 10.9% below its 52-week high of 331.5p, set on the 6th of November, and 32.2% above its low of 223.5p. The stock is up 13.0% this year but down 5.9% over the past month.

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Mitchells & Butlers daily closes, 26 August to 25 November 2026, plus the 09:36 quote on results day.

Profit growth came despite £120m of cost headwinds before mitigation. Statutory operating profit, which includes one-off items, fell to £302m from £322m, after a net £27m property valuation charge within £30m of separately disclosed items.

Measure FY26 FY25 Revenue £2,746m £2,711m Adjusted operating profit £332m £330m Statutory operating profit £302m £322m Adjusted EPS 32.8p 30.9p Basic EPS 28.8p 29.7p Net debt excluding leases £743m £843m

Adjusted earnings per share rose while basic earnings per share fell. Net debt including leases was £1,145m, or 2.4 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), down from 2.7 times.

Quarterly like-for-like growth slowed after the first quarter. Sales grew 4.5% in the first quarter and 1.8% in the second, were flat in the third because of heat and Easter timing, and grew 1.7% in the fourth. The five key festive days rose 10.5%, with a record Christmas Day, while the last eight weeks were up 1.1% against a strong comparison.

Chief executive Phil Urban described the year this way:

another year of strong performance, with adjusted operating profit growth despite the well-publicised cost headwinds facing the sector in addition to the effect of a very hot summer Phil Urban, chief executive, Mitchells & Butlers

Cost pressure continues. The company expects about £95m of headwinds in FY27, around 4% of its cost base and mainly labour costs, with half of FY27 energy already secured.

The company will give a capital allocation update at half-year results in May 2027.