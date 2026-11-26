Safestore says full-year earnings will match analysts' forecasts, and its shares rose in early trade. Quarterly sales growth was modest, though, and the stock remains well below where it stood a year ago.

Safestore Holdings (LON: SAFE), the UK’s largest self-storage group, said full-year earnings will be in line with analyst forecasts, and its shares rose 2.8% in early trade. The fourth-quarter update, covering 1 August to 31 October, put adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per share (a property-sector profit measure) in line with a company-compiled consensus of 40.4p, within a range of 39.6p to 41.6p.

Investing.com reported that management had cautioned in September that results could land in the lower half of that range, so an in-line outcome removes that worry.

At 9.35 am the shares were 540p, up 14.5p from yesterday’s close of 525.5p, after opening at 532p. The FTSE 250, the index of mid-sized UK companies, was down 0.9% earlier.

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Underlying growth was thin. Group revenue rose to £63.5m from £62.0m, up 2.9% at constant currency (exchange-rate effects removed), but like-for-like revenue, which counts only stores open in both periods, grew just 0.7%.

New stores and the smaller markets did the work. Expansion markets, led by Spain and the Netherlands, grew strongly, while Paris shrank and the UK barely moved.

Region Q4 revenue Like-for-like growth UK £44.5m +0.5% Paris €13.7m -3.9% Expansion markets €8.5m +12.0%

Closing occupancy fell to 76.1% of current lettable area from 78.1%. Safestore said like-for-like occupancy was also lower, largely because new space was being fitted out in the UK and the Netherlands. The chief executive said the group’s diversified portfolio supported the quarter’s performance.

The rebound sits inside a long slide. At 540p, the shares are 11.0% above their 52-week low of 486.6p, set on the 8th of October, but 36.4% below the 849.5p high of the 19th of January, and 24.2% below their price a year ago of 712.5p.

Safestore daily closing share price, 26 August to 25 November. Today’s move is not plotted.

The next scheduled test is the full-year results on 14 January.