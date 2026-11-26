Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
AskTraders may earn a commission when you click through to a broker.
Safestore Shares Rise 2.8% as Full-Year Earnings Match Forecasts
Safestore says full-year earnings will match analysts' forecasts, and its shares rose in early trade. Quarterly sales growth was modest, though, and the stock remains well below where it stood a year ago.
Safestore Holdings (LON: SAFE), the UK’s largest self-storage group, said full-year earnings will be in line with analyst forecasts, and its shares rose 2.8% in early trade. The fourth-quarter update, covering 1 August to 31 October, put adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per share (a property-sector profit measure) in line with a company-compiled consensus of 40.4p, within a range of 39.6p to 41.6p.
Investing.com reported that management had cautioned in September that results could land in the lower half of that range, so an in-line outcome removes that worry.
At 9.35 am the shares were 540p, up 14.5p from yesterday’s close of 525.5p, after opening at 532p. The FTSE 250, the index of mid-sized UK companies, was down 0.9% earlier.
Sponsored content
Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice?
Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading
without putting your own money at risk.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.
Sponsored content
Learn the markets with IG Academy
Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a
demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.
Sponsored content
See how trading works before risking real money
IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in
virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.
Sponsored content
Turn trading theory into practical experience
Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise
strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.
Sponsored content
Ready to take your learning further?
IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform,
giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.
Underlying growth was thin. Group revenue rose to £63.5m from £62.0m, up 2.9% at constant currency (exchange-rate effects removed), but like-for-like revenue, which counts only stores open in both periods, grew just 0.7%.
New stores and the smaller markets did the work. Expansion markets, led by Spain and the Netherlands, grew strongly, while Paris shrank and the UK barely moved.
Region
Q4 revenue
Like-for-like growth
UK
£44.5m
+0.5%
Paris
€13.7m
-3.9%
Expansion markets
€8.5m
+12.0%
Closing occupancy fell to 76.1% of current lettable area from 78.1%. Safestore said like-for-like occupancy was also lower, largely because new space was being fitted out in the UK and the Netherlands. The chief executive said the group’s diversified portfolio supported the quarter’s performance.
Sponsored
The rebound sits inside a long slide. At 540p, the shares are 11.0% above their 52-week low of 486.6p, set on the 8th of October, but 36.4% below the 849.5p high of the 19th of January, and 24.2% below their price a year ago of 712.5p.
The next scheduled test is the full-year results on 14 January.
Show personalised advertising and content, and measure how adverts and content perform
Learn about our audience and develop and improve our services
Learn more
Advertising pays for our free market news, analysis and trading tools.
If you accept, we and our partners may also match and combine data from other sources, link your devices, and identify your device from its characteristics, precise location or by actively scanning it. Some partners rely on legitimate interest rather than consent for certain purposes; you can object in the full list.
You can reject, or choose which purposes to allow under Manage options. Your choice is kept for this browser and you can change it at any time. See every purpose and partner
Necessary
Always active
Needed to run AskTraders and to remember your choice here. Always on.
Preferences
Remembers choices you make on AskTraders, such as display settings.
Analytics
Lets us count visits and see which pages are useful, using tools such as Google Analytics.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Advertising and personalisation
Lets us and our advertising partners show personalised adverts and content, measure them and learn about our audience, and lets us offer web push notifications. See every purpose and partner
We and our advertising partners use cookies to show relevant advertising and measure its performance. You can opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, and of personalised advertising, at any time using the link below.
Necessary
Always active
Needed to run AskTraders and to remember your choice here. Always on.
Preferences
Remembers choices you make on AskTraders, such as display settings.
Analytics
Lets us count visits and see which pages are useful, using tools such as Google Analytics.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Advertising and personalisation
Lets us and our advertising partners show personalised adverts and content, measure them and learn about our audience, and lets us offer web push notifications. See every purpose and partner