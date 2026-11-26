Foresight Group, the investment manager, reported 10% higher half-year revenue and an 11% bigger interim dividend, and its shares were up 7% in early trading today.

Foresight Group Holdings (LON: FSG) shares were up 7.3% at 457p at 9:35 am today, as the investment manager published half-year results showing revenue up 10%. Half-year revenue was £84.6m, up from £77.1m a year earlier.

The price is a delayed quote. Shares closed at 426p yesterday, opened today at 425p and have reached 458.5p. About 107,000 shares had changed hands by 9:35 am, against a 20-day daily average of roughly 395,000.

FSG.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

The rise follows a slide from 481p on the 4th of November to a close of 420p on the 20th of November. Even after today’s move, the shares sit about 11% below their 52-week high of 515p, hit on the 14th of August, and are up 6.3% this year.

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Foresight Group shares jumped on half-year results day, recovering from a close of 420p on 20 November.

The figures are from continuing operations, after the sale of Foresight Capital Management, completed on 4 September.

Measure H1 FY27 Prior year Change Total revenue £84.6m £77.1m +10% Recurring revenue £72.0m £66.2m +9% Core EBITDA before share-based pay £34.0m £31.7m +7% Adjusted basic EPS 22.3p 21.2p +5% Interim dividend 9.0p 8.1p +11%

Profit grew more slowly than sales, so the core EBITDA margin (operating profit before share-based pay as a share of revenue) slipped to 40.2% from 41.1%. Recurring revenue, the steadier fee income, was 85.1% of the total, inside the company’s 85% to 90% target range.

Assets under management were £12,957m, down 1% from £13,024m at 31 March. Funds under management rose 1% to £9,095m, even after a partial realisation of Kinetic cut them by £134m. The realisation generated performance fees, which totalled £6.4m, up from £4.7m.

It raised £224m into retail vehicles, against £223m a year earlier, and said the second half is historically larger. Executive Chairman Bernard Fairman said:

Foresight delivered further profitable growth in the first half of FY27, building on the progress achieved last year. Bernard Fairman, Executive Chairman, Foresight Group

The company said deployments in its FEIP II fund should support the €1.25bn fundraising target. The dividend goes ex-dividend on 14 January and is paid on 29 January. Chief executive Gary Fraser hosts a retail investor presentation next Thursday at 3:30 pm.