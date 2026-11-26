Shares in Allianz Technology Trust, a FTSE 350 investment trust, rose 5% in early trade today, the second move of that size this week, and remain well below their 52-week high.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON: ATT), the London-listed investment trust, rose 5.0% to 582.87p by 9.28am in London today. The shares have traded between 582p and 589p so far this morning.

The gain leaves the trust up 10.6% so far this year and 15.9% above its 52-week low. It is still 25.7% below its 52-week high.

Allianz Technology Trust’s share price over the past month, drawn to yesterday’s close and today’s session so far.

How unusual this is

The shares also moved 5% or more on Monday, so today’s rise is the second move of that size this week. Volume is running at 1.33 times its 20-day average pace.

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Today’s move so far set against six months of daily share price changes.