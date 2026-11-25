Abivax (NASDAQ: ABVX) shares rose 8.3% to $84.05 on Wednesday, extending a two-day rally that has wiped out the losses caused by Scorpion Capital’s short-seller report late last week.

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The stock fell 9.2% on Friday after Scorpion published its report and slid another 3.7% on Monday. It then rallied more than 10% on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s gain took the shares back above Thursday’s close, before the report came out.

Scorpion’s report, titled in part “A Biotech Fraud For The Ages,” targeted obefazimod, Abivax’s lead drug candidate.

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Citing laboratory studies it commissioned, the short seller alleged that the drug’s chemistry is consistent with a lipophilic carcinogen and that it could be a photocarcinogen.

The report also questioned Abivax’s skin-safety disclosures, citing interviews with former employees. It raised concerns about Phase 3 trial sites in China and criticized retracted scientific papers that Scorpion said underpin the drug’s claimed mechanism of action.

Abivax rejected the claims in a statement late Friday. “Based on Abivax’s current review, it is clear that the report contains numerous factually inaccurate and misleading statements, assumptions, and conclusions, including those based on studies commissioned and funded by Scorpion Capital itself,” the company said.

“We firmly stand behind the integrity of our clinical development program, including the results of our Phase 3 ABTECT trials and the strength of the clinical data generated to date, which will support Abivax’s U.S. FDA NDA filing by the end of the year,” Abivax added.

The company also noted that Scorpion had disclosed its short position and “its intention to begin covering a substantial portion of that position upon publication of its report.” Abivax stated that it is reviewing the report in detail and expects to give further updates.