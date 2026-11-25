Deere shares closed at $641.02 today, up 4.4%, after a session that began below the previous close. The farm and construction machinery maker published fourth-quarter results and its fiscal 2027 outlook the same day.

Deere (NYSE: DE) shares closed at $641.02 today, up 4.4% on the session. The maker of farm and construction machinery gained $27.26 from yesterday’s close of $613.76, on the day it reported fourth-quarter results and its outlook for fiscal 2027.

The shares opened at $588.00, below yesterday’s close, and traded between $580.51 and $646.97 during the session. The close is above Monday’s $633.03 and 5.2% above Friday’s $609.25.

Deere’s daily close over the month to today, with the session marked.

A weak open turned into a firm close

The shares finished 10.4% above the session low of $580.51.

Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice? Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading without putting your own money at risk. Try IG with a demo account → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Learn the markets with IG Academy Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform. Explore IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. See how trading works before risking real money IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first. Open an IG demo → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Turn trading theory into practical experience Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live. Start practising with IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Ready to take your learning further? IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform, giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills. Discover IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

Today’s move in Deere shares set against six months of daily changes.

DE.US 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

What was behind it

The move came on the day Deere reported. For the fourth quarter, net income was $1.051bn, or $3.89 a share, against $1.065bn, or $3.93, a year earlier. Net sales and revenues fell 2% to $12.115bn. Full-year net income was $4.860bn, against $5.027bn the year before.

In its Production and Precision Ag segment, fourth-quarter sales fell 15% to $4.018bn. Deere expects that segment’s net sales to rise 5% to 15% in fiscal 2027. Chairman and chief executive John May said:

Even at cyclical lows, we executed with discipline. John May, Deere

Deere forecasts fiscal 2027 net income of $4.50bn to $5.25bn, including a one-off pension charge of $0.25bn to $0.40bn.