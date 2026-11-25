Brent Schutte of Northwestern Mutual argues the AI boom's funding strain is shifting from markets to the economy, and that investors should respond with diversification rather than retreat.

Brent Schutte, chief investment officer of Northwestern Mutual, says doubts over the sustainability of the AI boom reached a head last week and could now reach the wider economy. He set out the case in a note on Monday.

Schutte listed the unresolved questions: how much capital AI needs, how much more is available and at what cost, and what the payback will be. The S&P 500 fell 8.61% last week and ended Friday 11.5% below its high of the 6th of October.

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Financing is where he sees the strain. He cited SpaceX five-year notes, issued in June at 5.368% and now at 7.29%, and a $32bn off-balance-sheet vehicle, Saturn Funding, buying $47bn of chips, priced mostly at 8.259%. Schutte says creative funding is itself a sign of rising risk.

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He said that if questions over the books of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue and the chipmaker pulls back from funding AI, the companies it finances would be affected and the buildout would likely slow. Colette Kress said on Nvidia’s earnings call that it is taking a very strong look at whom it would help finance. Reports late on Friday said the SEC is investigating its accounting.

Schutte also asked how many offerings like that of AI developer Anthropic the market can fund. Its shares priced at $83 on Thursday, raising $93.5bn, and closed the week at $88.91. A slower AI trade, he argues, would slow corporate earnings growth, which is likely why valuations have compressed this year.

He remains optimistic on AI as a tool but argues the value will not stay with its builders, as in the dot-com years. Northwestern Mutual sees a shift rather than a sell-off: tech is 24.63% below its high, while since the 6th of October consumer staples have risen 11.65% and health care 6.05%. Bonds hedged equity downside, as the firm had forecast.

The rotation, Schutte says, is possible only because the economy holds up, with control group retail sales up 0.6% against 0.3% expected. Yet consumer spending leans on wealth from AI-linked equity gains, and Michigan’s final November survey showed a decline among those with the largest stock holdings, which Schutte links to AI-related agitation in stock markets.

He expects more volatility in the coming weeks. Northwestern Mutual calls this one of the most uncertain investment environments experienced in its people’s careers. His advice: