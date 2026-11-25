Anthropic's shares ended yesterday below their $83 IPO price for the first time, days after its $81.3bn stock market debut, and premarket trading points to further losses today.

Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), the AI company behind the Claude chatbot and a public benefit corporation, closed below its $83 IPO price for the first time yesterday. The shares are down more than 5% in premarket trading today at $77.63.

The stock ended yesterday’s session at $81.91, 1.32% under the offer price and down 6.54% on the day. It touched an intraday low of $75.61 before recovering part of the loss.

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Anthropic priced its offering at $83 on Wednesday last week and began trading on Nasdaq last Thursday. The IPO raised $81.3bn from 980m shares, which CNBC described as the largest on record. The shares opened at $111.50 and closed that first day at $97.17.

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The slide since has been steady. The stock closed at $88.91 on Friday and $87.64 on Monday before yesterday’s drop took it through the offer price.

No company-specific news has been confirmed behind the fall. It came as AI and tech stocks sold off broadly and amid worries about valuations. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the AI chipmaker, fell almost 7% yesterday after jumping 31% on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%.

Anthropic’s daily closes since its Nasdaq debut, against the $83 IPO price.

Brokers are more bullish than Morningstar. Wedbush rates the stock Buy with a $120 target, Canaccord Genuity has a Buy and a $135 target, and Oppenheimer a Buy and a $150 target. Morningstar puts fair value at $92, above yesterday’s close but below all three broker targets.

Morningstar senior equity analyst Malik Ahmed Khan flagged the stock’s price swings.