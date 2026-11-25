Dell more than doubled quarterly revenue to $54.94bn on AI server demand and raised its full-year forecasts. Its shares had fallen sharply earlier on results day and rose only modestly afterwards.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), the server, storage and PC maker, more than doubled quarterly revenue to $54.94bn and raised its full-year outlook on AI server demand. Revenue rose 103% from $27.01bn a year earlier. Shares rose about 4% in extended trading after the US close yesterday, Investing.com reported.

That gain follows a hard fall. Dell closed yesterday’s session down 11.8% at $295.28, from $334.91, as AI stocks sold off more broadly and before the results were released. The shares are about half the $588.40 close of the 17th of September.

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For the quarter to the 30th of October, adjusted earnings per share, profit per share excluding certain items, were $9.45. That compares with $2.59 a year earlier and about $6.59 expected by analysts. Revenue was well above the roughly $49bn expected. Revenue from AI-optimised servers, the machines built for AI workloads, rose 291% to $22.03bn.

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Dell’s AI backlog, signed orders not yet delivered, stood at $132.3bn after $60.2bn of new AI orders in the quarter, up from about $95bn at the end of the previous quarter. Full-year revenue guidance was raised to $202bn, against about $194.4bn expected, and adjusted earnings per share guidance to $29.68, against about $26.0 expected. Dell’s chief financial officer has said it was the third time the company had lifted its outlook. The backlog supports the case that AI server demand is still outrunning supply.

Dell guided fourth-quarter revenue to a midpoint, the middle of its forecast range, of $56.25bn and earnings per share of $8.40, with AI server revenue of about $23.5bn. Its Infrastructure Solutions Group, the servers, storage and networking arm, made $41.97bn of revenue and $7.12bn of operating income. Dell said it returned a record $4.9bn to shareholders and added $25bn to its buyback authorisation.

Dell Technologies (DELL.US) daily close, 25 August–24 November 2026.

Jeff Clarke, Dell’s vice chairman and chief operating officer, told analysts on the results call:

we think the demand is further ahead of supply in calendar ’27 than it’s been in ’26 Jeff Clarke, Dell Technologies

PCs are softer: revenue in the client business rose 3% to $12.89bn, but operating income fell 6% to $704m and consumer sales dropped 15%. Turning the backlog into revenue depends on component supply and on customers’ data centres being ready, meaning the site, power and cooling, while AI stocks remain under pressure.