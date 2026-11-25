London-listed stocks are rising on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 up 0.4% and the FTSE 250 up 0.1%. IN commodities markets, spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,528, Brent 0.7% to $88.20 and WTI 0.7% to $81.44.
Sterling slipped 0.3% to 1.3071 against the dollar.
FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 movers
In the FTSE 100, Burberry (LON: BRBY) rose 2.84% to 1,194.25p, Kingfisher (LON: KGF) gained 2.32% to 379.35p and 3i Group added 1.96% to 2,703.50p.
Kingfisher, owner of B&Q and Screwfix, is bouncing after yesterday’s fall, despite upgrading its profit guidance.
Metlen Energy & Metals (LON: MTLN) fell 2.28%. It announced an agreement with IDV, a Leonardo company, for military vehicle manufacturing in Greece.
Autotrader lost 2.18% to 538.40p and Computacenter 1.36% to 4,500p.
In the FTSE 250, Pets at Home (LON: PETS) has jumped 8.81% to 283.90p. The pet retailer’s half-year underlying profit before tax rose to £52.2m from £36.2m, and it expects the full year at the top end of analyst expectations.
Wizz Air rose 3.15% and International Workplace Group 2.75%.
Funding Circle is down 6.55% and Auction Technology Group has lost 4.52%. Molten Ventures (LON: GROW), the venture-capital investor, fell 4.26%, extending its decline after yesterday’s interim results.
In other news, FTSE Russell’s indicative December review has Airtel Mobile Commerce entering the FTSE 100 and IG Group dropping to the FTSE 250. The changes are provisional until confirmed after the close on December 2. IG shares are down 48.5% in the last 6 months.
easyJet (LON: EZJ), the airline, reported headline pre-tax profit of £71m for the year to September, against £665m, and cited the Middle East conflict.
Henry Boot (LON: BOOT), the land and property group, said 2026 performance will be significantly below market expectations.
Rosebank Industries (LON: ROSE), an industrial acquirer, said adjusted operating profit is expected ahead of consensus.
AskTraders Stocks to Watch Today
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Momentum is hard to find on the London market right now, with most large caps lower over three months. Three names stand out.
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has the cleanest trend. The shares are up 8.6% over the past month and 15% over three months, at 13,932p. They remain about 10% below their February closing high.
3i Group (LSE: III) has jumped 14.7% in a month to 2,650p. That follows a weak spell, though, as the shares are still down 9.7% over three months.
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) has gained 11.9% over the month, to 1,302.4p, and 26.6% over the year. It is still 17.1% below its August closing high.