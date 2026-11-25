Henry Boot has guided to an underlying 2026 loss before tax of £0m to £10m against a £9.4m consensus profit, and will pay no final dividend. Its shares are down more than 11% this morning.

Henry Boot (LON: BOOT) said its 2026 performance will be significantly below market expectations, with an underlying loss before tax of £0m to £10m. Underlying means excluding one-off and property revaluation items. The land, property development and homebuilding group had been expected to make a £9.4m profit, the consensus average of forecasts from Berenberg, Peel Hunt and Panmure Liberum.

The shares opened at 124p after yesterday’s 146p close and fell as low as 115.5p, below the previous 52-week low of 133.5p. They were quoted at 129p at 8.48am London time, down 11.6%, and are 42.7% lower this year from 225p. That puts the market value at about £174m.

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The trading update came at 7am, before the market opened. Chief executive Ed Hutchinson said weak consumer and business confidence is stretching transaction timelines, and that reduced buying by housebuilders and property investors has pushed several land and property sales from this year into 2027.

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The Board is disappointed by this performance and is taking decisive action in respect of capital allocation and operational decision making. Ed Hutchinson, Henry Boot

Reported profit takes a bigger hit. Exceptional items, one-off costs kept outside the underlying figure, plus restructuring and bank fees are expected to cost £40m to £45m. They include non-cash impairments, or write-downs, on some land sites and provisions on legacy sites. HBD, the property arm, expects a fair value fall of about £15m for the year. In September it sold two Luton industrial properties for a combined £8.2m, 6% below book value.

Henry Boot shares have fallen sharply over the past year, with a further drop on the 25 November 2026 trading update. The final point is an intraday quote at 8.48am London time, not a close.

The balance sheet is under watch. Net debt is expected to be £125m to £135m at year-end. The bank facility has been raised to £165m until the 31st of December, and Henry Boot is in talks with lenders about covenants, the loan conditions lenders can enforce, for the full year. The board will not recommend a final dividend and is keeping its dividend policy under review.

Stonebridge Homes, the majority-owned housebuilder, has completed 154 homes so far this year, with 29 more reserved for completion in 2026. It expects full-year completions slightly ahead of the 185 in 2025, and still expects a material operating loss. Hallam Land, the land promotion arm, has sold 1,036 plots so far this year, with 2,119 under offer. The board expects a return to profit in 2027.

Henry Boot will give a further update in late January 2027 and present a new strategy with full-year results in March 2027.