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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Rosebank Industries says its 2026 adjusted operating profit and earnings per share will beat forecasts compiled by the company itself, helped by cost cuts at ECI and MW Components. The shares rose 4.1% in early trading.
Rosebank Industries (LON: ROSE), the Jersey-based acquirer of industrial businesses, said earlier today that its 2026 adjusted operating profit and earnings per share will beat company-compiled analyst consensus. The shares rose after the update, which landed before the open.
The stock stood at 320.55p at 8.41am, up 4.1% from yesterday’s close of 308p. It opened at 324p and has reached 327p. It remains inside a six-month range of 294p to 364p, above its 50-day average of 317.08p and below its 200-day average of 327.09p.
The trading update, released at 7am, covered 1 July to 31 October and said all three businesses performed positively. The benchmark is consensus compiled by the company itself: adjusted operating profit, meaning profit before one-off items, of $321m for 2026. No new guidance figure was given, so the size of the beat is not stated. The group also cited “impressive cash generation”, without a number.
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ECI, the electrification and appliance components business bought in August 2025, delivered an adjusted operating margin of 16.8%, against about 13% before Rosebank owned it and a target of at least 18%. The company credits site closures, central cost cuts, exiting about $35m of low-margin revenue and full tariff recovery. Revenue in its Electrification & Industrial division grew 14%.
MW Components, which makes fasteners, springs and precision parts, grew revenue 14% and lifted its margin by 6 percentage points on a year earlier. Closing its Charlotte head office saves at least $15m a year.
CPM, the industrial process equipment business, is the slower story. A new chief executive and chief financial officer joined on 1 October, and head-office restructuring is cutting costs by at least $10m a year, but the full improvement programme only starts in 2027. Chief Executive Simon Peckham said:
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Recent months have underpinned our confidence in achieving our aim of at least doubling the equity value of each of the three businesses we own.
Simon Peckham, Rosebank Industries
Peckham said more detail will come with full-year results in March.
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