Antofagasta shares jumped in early trade today as a surge in metals prices lifted mining stocks, with Fresnillo, Glencore, Rio Tinto and other London-listed miners also higher.

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO), the copper miner, rose 5.2% to 2,728p by 9.14am in London today as a surge in metals prices lifted mining stocks. The shares have traded between 2,699.77p and 2,732p so far this session.

The gain still leaves the shares 38.8% below their 52-week high, though 9% above the low for the period. They remain down 16.8% since the start of the year.

Antofagasta’s share price over the month to today; today’s point is the session so far.

How unusual this is

Today’s rise is the second large daily gain this week. The shares also made a large move up on Monday, so the session adds to a run of sharp rises rather than standing alone.

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The other miners

The surge in metals prices lifted the wider sector too. Glencore (LON: GLEN) and Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) were among the London-listed miners higher in early trade.

Company Price (p) Change (p) Change (%) Fresnillo 2,322.50 +133.00 +6.07% Glencore 468.70 +21.95 +4.91% Endeavour Mining 3,475.50 +157.00 +4.73% Anglo American 3,352.00 +142.00 +4.42% Rio Tinto 5,841.00 +212.00 +3.77%

Fresnillo, up 6.07% in early trade, was the biggest riser of the group. Rio Tinto had the smallest percentage gain, at 3.77%.