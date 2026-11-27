Coca-Cola HBC has completed its $2.6bn purchase of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, becoming the world's second-largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume. The shares were slightly lower in early trade.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON: CCH), the bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola drinks, completed its $2.6bn purchase of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) today. The company announced it before the London open, and its shares were 1.1% lower in early trade.

The stock changed hands at 4,316p in a delayed early quote, down from yesterday’s close of 4,364p, on volume of only 16,758 shares, so the move may change. It remains below the 4,934p close of the 4th of November. The deal was announced in October 2025 and completion was widely expected.

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Completion followed approval from the Fair Competition Commission of Tanzania, the merger regulator. CCBA, Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, adds 14 markets and takes HBC to 43 markets and about 1.2bn consumers. It accounts for about two-thirds of Africa’s Coca-Cola system volume. The sellers were The Coca-Cola Company and the Gutsche Family Investments, a South African family vehicle. Coca-Cola Company keeps the other 25%, under option agreements.

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HBC paid from existing liquidity and bonds it issued in March 2026 to refinance short-term bridge loans. The Gutsche family also receives 21,027,676 new HBC shares, 5.45% of the enlarged share capital, which are due to be admitted to trading on Monday. HBC expects leverage to stay within its target of 1.5 to 2.0 times net debt to EBITDA, a measure of core operating earnings.

CCBA is a large but thin-margin business. Its 2025 net sales were $3,691m, up 1.6%, but operating profit (EBIT) fell 3.0% to $259m, a 7.0% margin against 7.3% a year earlier. HBC reconfirmed that the deal should lift earnings per share by a low single-digit percentage from the first full financial year after completion.

Coca-Cola HBC’s share price over the three months to the 26th of November. The early November drop came before today’s completion news.

Chief executive Zoran Bogdanovic framed the deal around the group’s roots in the continent.

The completion of the CCBA acquisition marks a historic milestone for Coca-Cola HBC. Africa is where our business began 75 years ago, and this acquisition significantly strengthens our presence across this incredible continent, creating a strong platform for sustainable, profitable growth. Zoran Bogdanovic, Coca-Cola HBC

The first CCBA figures under HBC ownership arrive with full-year 2026 results, alongside a virtual investor event with a CCBA presentation on the 17th of February. That is when the thin margin meets the promised earnings lift.