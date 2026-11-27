Imperial Brands says its board has had no talks with, and no approach from, Altria or the third party named in Altria's announcement, after the US tobacco group said it was considering a possible offer.

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) has said it has received no approach from Altria, the US tobacco group that has announced it is considering a possible offer for the company. Imperial is a tobacco company listed in London.

The company published its response at 5.18pm yesterday. The statement was made under Rule 2.4 of the Takeover Code, the UK rules governing bids, which covers the announcement of a possible offer.

The Board of Imperial Brands set out its position on contact with Altria and the third party mentioned in Altria’s announcement:

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The Board has not had any discussions with, or received any approach or proposal from, Altria or the third party referenced in the Announcement. Board of Imperial Brands

Imperial’s statement does not name that third party. It also gives no offer price, terms or structure, and the Board said there can be no certainty that an offer will be made or on what terms.

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The Board said it is clear in its duty of aiming to maximise shareholder value and will consider any proposal, should one be made. It also pointed to its strong confidence in its strategy and trading, as set out most recently in the full year results published on the 17th of November.

The Board advised shareholders to take no action at this time. Imperial’s announcement marks the start of an offer period under the Code, and the company said it will make a further announcement as and when appropriate.

The statement also starts a formal clock. Under Rule 2.6(a), the 28-day “put up or shut up” deadline, Altria must by 5pm on the 24th of December either announce a firm intention to make an offer or state that it does not intend to bid. Only the Takeover Panel, the regulator that administers the Code, can extend that date.