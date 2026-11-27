CMC Markets shares have rebounded in morning trade after falling by more than 10% yesterday, the day the online trading group reported record half-year profit. Its results statement gives no reason for the drop.

CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), the online trading and investing group, was up 5.5% at 612.0p by 9:14am in London today, recovering part of a fall of more than 10% yesterday. The shares have traded between 588p and 618.42p so far.

Yesterday’s fall came on the day CMC published interim results for the half year to 30 September. The results statement gives no reason for the drop. At 612.0p the shares are 22% below their 52-week high and up 107.1% this year, which values the company at about £1.74bn.

CMC Markets daily closing price over the month to today; today’s level is a delayed quote

How unusual this is

The chart below sets today’s move against every daily change of the past six months.

Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice? Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading without putting your own money at risk. Try IG with a demo account → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Learn the markets with IG Academy Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform. Explore IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. See how trading works before risking real money IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first. Open an IG demo → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Turn trading theory into practical experience Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live. Start practising with IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Ready to take your learning further? IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform, giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills. Discover IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

CMC Markets daily share price changes over six months, today’s move highlighted

CMCX.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

In the news

CMC’s results were published at 7am yesterday, before the London open. Net operating income, its revenue after partner commissions and betting levies, rose 54% to £286.6m. Profit before tax rose 115% to £106.0m from £49.3m a year earlier, and the interim dividend was lifted to 10.1p from 5.5p.

The company reiterated full-year guidance of net operating income of at least £550m and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of £250m, a target it upgraded in July. The statement also showed operating expenses up 31% to £177.6m and a capital ratio of 195%, down from 292% at the end of March. Chief Executive Officer Lord Cruddas said:

Achieving this performance against exceptionally subdued market volatility is particularly significant. Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer

CMC’s next scheduled announcement is its full-year results in June 2027.