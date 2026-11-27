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61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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CMC Markets Shares Bounce After Thursday’s 10% Fall
CMC Markets shares have rebounded in morning trade after falling by more than 10% yesterday, the day the online trading group reported record half-year profit. Its results statement gives no reason for the drop.
CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), the online trading and investing group, was up 5.5% at 612.0p by 9:14am in London today, recovering part of a fall of more than 10% yesterday. The shares have traded between 588p and 618.42p so far.
Yesterday’s fall came on the day CMC published interim results for the half year to 30 September. The results statement gives no reason for the drop. At 612.0p the shares are 22% below their 52-week high and up 107.1% this year, which values the company at about £1.74bn.
How unusual this is
The chart below sets today’s move against every daily change of the past six months.
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In the news
CMC’s results were published at 7am yesterday, before the London open. Net operating income, its revenue after partner commissions and betting levies, rose 54% to £286.6m. Profit before tax rose 115% to £106.0m from £49.3m a year earlier, and the interim dividend was lifted to 10.1p from 5.5p.
The company reiterated full-year guidance of net operating income of at least £550m and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of £250m, a target it upgraded in July. The statement also showed operating expenses up 31% to £177.6m and a capital ratio of 195%, down from 292% at the end of March. Chief Executive Officer Lord Cruddas said:
Achieving this performance against exceptionally subdued market volatility is particularly significant.
Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer
CMC’s next scheduled announcement is its full-year results in June 2027.
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