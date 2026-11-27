Uber says acceptances in its cash takeover offer for Delivery Hero reached 87.13% of share capital, but regulators must still clear the deal, and completion is not expected until the second half of 2027.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) said it has secured about 87.13% of Delivery Hero’s share capital as its takeover offer closed. The ride-hailing and delivery group released the news at 8.45 am today, after the additional acceptance period, an extra window for remaining shareholders to tender, ended on Tuesday.

That is well above the more-than-50% acceptance level the offer terms required. The deal is still not done: the remaining conditions are merger control, meaning competition regulators’ approval, and other regulatory clearances. Uber expects closing in the second half of 2027.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in the release that the support reflected the confidence already shown by Delivery Hero’s boards, and added:

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Bringing our companies closer together creates more value for consumers, merchants and earners alike, and we’re excited to get to work. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber

The offer is €41.50 per share in cash and was announced on the 16th of July, valuing Delivery Hero, the Berlin-based delivery platform that operates in about 65 countries, at a reported $14.8bn. The offer document put Uber’s existing holding at 24.77% of the voting shares and said Prosus, Delivery Hero’s second-largest shareholder, had committed to tender its 16.68%.

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) traded at €36.80 on XETRA by 9.36am, against a close of €36.92 yesterday. That is 11.3% below the €41.50 offer price.

The cash price is fixed, so the discount is the difference between today’s share price and what Uber has promised to pay once the deal closes. With clearances outstanding and completion roughly a year away, the shares have not closed that gap. Since July, they have closed between €36.01 and €39.10, never reaching the offer price.

Delivery Hero shares have traded below Uber’s €41.50 cash offer since the bid was announced on the 16th of July, and the gap remained open at yesterday’s close.

Uber’s own shares have yet to trade on the news. The NYSE was closed yesterday for Thanksgiving and opens at 2.30 pm UK time today. Its last close, $66.35 on Wednesday, came before the release.