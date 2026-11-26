Arrow Exploration says new Colombian wells pushed third-quarter profit past double last year's and output to what it calls a record. The shares remain well below their level of early November, and the Tapir licence extension is unresolved.

Arrow Exploration (LON: AXL) reported third-quarter net income of $6.7m today, more than double the $3.1m earned a year earlier. The Calgary-based oil and gas producer, with main assets in Colombia and now Alberta, saw its shares rise 2.4% in London.

By midday the AIM-listed shares stood at 30.2p, up from 29.5p yesterday, after a range of 29.6p to 31.2p so far today. They are still 29% below the weekly closing high of 42.5p reached in the week to the 19th of October, and fell from 41p to 31p in the week to the 2nd of November.

Revenue net of royalties, the share of sales paid to the resource owner, rose 75% to $32.5m from $18.5m. Average production climbed 26% to 5,294 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d), from 4,214, driven by the Icaco field in Colombia and the newly acquired Thorsby field in Alberta.

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Icaco alone produced 1,420 boe/d, against 188 in the second quarter, and Thorsby added 153. Chief executive Marshall Abbott said:

Q3 2026 was a record quarter for Arrow, with average production of 5,294 boe/d, our highest to date, and a 75% increase in revenue year on year. Icaco continues to deliver strong wells that are paying out quickly, and with a debt-free balance sheet and a portfolio of low-risk development and exploration opportunities in Colombia and Canada, we are well placed to keep growing. Marshall Abbott, Arrow Exploration

Higher prices also helped. The average price actually received rose 42% to $76.69 a barrel from $53.90, helped by Brent crude averaging $96.80 in the quarter against $69.80 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure of earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 67% to $18.07m. The operating netback, per-barrel profit after royalties and operating costs, rose to $47.79 from $35.72, even as operating costs climbed to $19.73 a barrel from $11.94.

Arrow ended the quarter with $28.7m in cash, up from $6.4m a year earlier, and no debt. Capital spending was $20.1m, against $9.3m, mostly on Thorsby and drilling in the Tapir block, and the company expects a similar pace for the rest of 2026, funded from cash and cash flow.

The Tapir block’s licence extension, held under a contract with state oil company Ecopetrol, is still under discussion with the authorities. Arrow says it believes it is well positioned to secure the extension.