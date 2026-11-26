Tullow Oil now expects 2026 production to beat the top of its guidance range, but a lower free cash flow forecast after a $112m Ghana tax payment tempers the good news for shareholders.

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW), the independent producer focused on Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields, said this morning that full-year output will exceed the top of its guidance range, and its shares rose in London. The range was 34 to 42 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day (kboepd).

The shares were at 9.66p by 1.07pm, up 5.8% from yesterday’s close of 9.13p, after opening at 9.6p and touching a high of 10.17p. They remain 61% below the 24.65p close of the 14th of September.

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In its trading update at 7am, Tullow said group production averaged 45.2 kboepd in the ten months to the end of October, including 7.5 kboepd of gas. That is a ten-month average rather than a full-year result. Chief Executive Ian Perks put it this way:

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We have continued the strong operational performance established in the first half, with outstanding production results meaning we now expect to exceed the upper end of our full-year guidance. Ian Perks, Tullow

The driver is Ghana. Jubilee averaged 75,000 barrels of oil a day gross (29,300 net to Tullow) and TEN 15,000 gross (8,000 net), both above expectations. The floating production vessels that process the oil were running more than 98% of the time, and the 2025-26 drilling campaign, six Jubilee producing wells and one water injector, finished in September with every well in line with or better than forecast.

The catch is cash. Free cash flow, the cash left after spending, is now guided at $160m to $210m, down from $170m to $250m, because it includes the $112m upfront Ghana tax settlement payment. Production and two October cargoes that realised more than $100 a barrel offset part of that. Capital spending guidance is unchanged at $200m.

Tullow Oil daily closing share price in pence, 1 June to 26 November 2026, with the trading update date marked

Brokers are split. Peel Hunt rates Tullow a buy with a 21p target, cut from 24p. Panmure Liberum rates it a sell with an 11p target and flags liquidity and refinancing risk in 2027.

Perks said that with the Ghana tax assessments resolved, Tullow continues with its refinancing plans, the area where Panmure Liberum sees the 2027 risk.