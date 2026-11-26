Nexteq, the AIM-listed maker of gaming and display technology, now expects sales well short of forecasts and a loss for 2026 after customer orders slipped into 2027, leaving its shares sharply lower.

Nexteq (LON: NXQ) shares dropped nearly a fifth earlier today after the technology group cut its 2026 guidance because customer orders have slipped into 2027. Its Quixant brand makes computer platforms for gaming machines, and its Densitron brand makes display systems.

The shares were at 31.75p at 1.10pm, down 19.62% from yesterday’s close of 39.5p, in delayed trading data. They opened at 28.55p and touched 28p, and stood at 88p a year ago.

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In a 7am update, Nexteq guided to 2026 revenue of at least $60m and an adjusted loss before tax (loss excluding one-off items) of no more than $4m. It follows the 10th of November trading statement, which flagged the order timing.

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One gaming customer chose a higher-priced Quixant product that needs more design-in time, meaning engineering the part into the customer’s own product, so delivery moves to the third quarter of 2027. A second order, tied to a supply arrangement for DDR memory chips, is now expected in early 2027, and first orders from two new Densitron customers move to the first quarter of 2027. Tariffs and rising component costs are weighing on gaming customers.

Against consensus, the average analyst forecast the company cites, the shortfall is clear.

Metric Consensus Guidance FY26 revenue $73m At least $60m FY26 adjusted pre-tax result Break-even Loss of no more than $4m FY26 year-end net cash No data $10m

Revenue is therefore at least $13m below consensus and the pre-tax result $4m worse. Nexteq reports no customer losses and a growing pipeline.

Nexteq shares over the past year, to the delayed intraday quote at 1.10pm today

Chief Executive Duncan Faithfull called the delays and the weak gaming market disappointing:

While it is of course disappointing that new customer order opportunities have not converted within the timeframe anticipated, and that the headwinds in the Gaming market continue to hamper demand, our customer relationships, product development and software innovation progress continue to deliver exciting opportunities in the Quixant brand. Duncan Faithfull, Nexteq

Cavendish Capital Markets, Nexteq’s nominated adviser and broker (the firm that vouches for it to the exchange), has cut its forecasts. It now sees a 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5m against a $2.8m profit before, and 2027 revenue of $68m against $83m.

Cavendish nonetheless kept its 180p target, which values the shares at twice forecast 2027 enterprise value to sales. With the shares at 31.75p, the open question is whether the delayed 2027 orders arrive.