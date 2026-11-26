Hill & Smith said revenue growth accelerated to 12% in the four months to October, led by US infrastructure demand, and lifted its full-year profit outlook to modestly above analyst expectations.

Hill & Smith (LON: HILS), the Solihull-based maker of road safety, utilities and galvanizing products, raised its full-year operating profit guidance after revenue growth accelerated to 12%, and its shares rose. The company, which now finds most of its growth in the US, expects profit to be modestly above analyst forecasts.

The shares were at 2,860p in a delayed quote at 12.02pm, up 3.81% on yesterday’s close of 2,755p. They opened at 2,840p and have traded between 2,710p and 2,910p. That is still 14.5% below the intraday high of 3,345p on the 6th of October.

HILS.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

The trading update came at 7am, before the market opened. Revenue in the four months to the 31st of October grew 12% on an organic constant-currency basis, meaning excluding acquisitions and currency swings, against 5% in the first half. Year-to-date growth on that measure is 8%, and the company now expects full-year constant-currency revenue growth of around 10%.

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The US drove the acceleration. US Engineered Solutions grew faster than in the first half, with margins ahead of a year earlier, while galvanizing, which coats steel in zinc against rust, delivered high single-digit growth, particularly in the US. Freeberg, a US business bought in April, contributed. UK demand was subdued but steadier. Chief Executive Rutger Helbing said:

With positive momentum, we now expect full year operating profit to be modestly ahead of current analyst expectations. Rutger Helbing, Hill & Smith

The company’s own compilation of analyst forecasts puts full-year underlying operating profit at $216.7m, in a range of $216.0m to $219.0m, so the raise is a small one. Group operating margin was in line with a year earlier and ahead of the first half, and the company expects second-half margins to progress on the first. Galvanizing margins were slightly lower than a year ago. The guidance excludes Southwest Galvanizing, the Texas business it agreed last week to buy for $77m.

Hill & Smith shares have risen after the update but remain below the October high.

Capital return continues alongside. As of Monday, £76m of the £100m share buyback programme was complete.

Full-year results for the year to the 31st of December are due on the 10th of March.