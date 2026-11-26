Babcock has signed the largest contract in its history, an £8.7bn five-year Gateway Agreement with the Ministry of Defence for submarine support, extending a share price recovery that began with half-year results last week.

Babcock International (LON: BAB), the defence engineering group, has signed an £8.7bn Gateway Agreement with the Ministry of Defence, and its shares rose 5.4% in early trading today. It is the largest contract in the company’s history.

Shares are at 1083.5p, up almost 6% from yesterday’s close of 1020.2p. They opened at 1060.5p and reached 1091p. Defence peers rose too: BAE Systems (LON: BA.) gained 2.77% and QinetiQ (LON: QQ.) 2.89%.

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Babcock said in its stock exchange announcement that the agreement combines £8bn of contract backlog with a £0.7bn framework and could run for up to 15 years in total. It takes effect on Tuesday, replacing the extension of the current submarine support contract, which ends on Monday.

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It brings submarine support, maintenance, technical and naval base services at Devonport and Clyde under one framework. Babcock says it safeguards 8,500 jobs and creates 3,000 more. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the agreement would get submarines out of the docks and into the sea faster.

The market had been primed. Babcock’s half-year results last Thursday lifted the shares 9.4% to 1066.5p, and the Telegraph reported that day that a five-year deal, probably with a 10-year extension option, was close.

The reason it matters is the backlog, the value of work already contracted. A temporary extension left it at £8.9bn, down from £9.9bn a year earlier. Gateway restores a long-term contract.

Babcock shares fell from late August into early October, then recovered through November (pence)

Babcock chief executive Harry Holt set out what the company wanted from a deal.

Like any industry player, we want certainty and the long-term contracts that will allow us to do the strategic workforce planning and make investments in skills. Harry Holt, Babcock

The shares are up 7.6% in a month but still down 13.5% this year and 29.6% below their January high of 1527p. With the deal flagged a week ago, part of today’s rise may already have been priced in, and the timing does not prove the announcement caused it.