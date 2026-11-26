UK and European shares are trading higher today after Wall Street recovered from earlier lows, with Babcock leading the FTSE 100 on a record £8.7bn submarine contract and Halfords topping the FTSE 250.

The FTSE 100 is up 1.4% on Thursday morning, with the FTSE 250 also 1.4% higher. Wall Street bounced off its lows yesterday after tumbling earlier in the session.

On the continent, the DAX is up 1.9%, the CAC 40 has gained 1.8% and the Stoxx 50 has jumped 2%.

US markets are shut today for Thanksgiving.

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Sterling is flat at $1.3118 against the US dollar, while spot gold is down 0.5% at $3,572, Brent is off by 0.9% at $89.86, and WTI has lost 0.3% at $83.36.

FTSE.INDX 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

FTSE 100: Babcock leads

Babcock (LON: BAB), the defence engineer, signed a record £8.7bn Gateway Agreement with the Ministry of Defence covering submarine support at Devonport and Clyde.

Company Price Change Babcock (LON: BAB) 1,081.75p +5.72% Fresnillo (LON: FRES) 2,172p +4.58% Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON: PCT) 525p +4.58% Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) 2,949p -2.64% Severn Trent (LON: SVT) 3,268p -1.21% Landsec (LON: LAND) 689.5p -1.15%

FTSE 250: Halfords up 11%

Halfords (LON: HFD), the motoring and cycling retailer, rose over 12% after raising full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance to £60m-£65m.

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON: RTW), a biotech investment company, gained 8.13% after estimating an $81m valuation uplift on a private holding. Meridian Mining (LON: MNO) rose 7.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) fell 4.23%, Caledonia Investments (LON: CLDN) declined 3.73% and Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON: VEIL) lost 2.98%.

CMC Markets (LON: CMCX) reported record first-half net operating income of £286.6m, up 54%, and pre-tax profit up 115% to £106.0m.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) posted adjusted operating profit of £332m, against £330m a year earlier.

Foresight Group (LON: FSG) reported half-year revenue up 10% to £84.6m.

Raspberry Pi (LON: RPI) appointed general counsel Carol Copland as an executive director.

Safestore (LON: SAFE) reported fourth-quarter revenue up 2.3% to £63.5m. Full-year results are due on the 14th of January.

AskTraders Stocks to Watch Today

Disclaimer: These picks are AI-generated and are for information only. They are not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. Do your own research before trading.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is the strongest of the group. It closed on Wednesday at 13,926p, up 8.6% over a month and 11.6% over three. It is still 10.4% below its February closing high.

Unilever (LSE: ULVR) closed at 5,067p, its highest close since early March. It is up 6.4% over three months.

National Grid (LSE: NG) closed at 1,252p. That was its seventh straight close at or above 1,214.5p, and the shares are up 9.7% this year.