Halfords has raised its full-year profit guidance to the top of its range after weather lifted first-half trading, but management says the boost may not recur and does not expect first-half growth to continue in the second half.

Halfords Group (LON: HFD), the motoring and cycling retailer that also runs garages, has raised its full-year profit guidance to the upper end of its range after first-half underlying pre-tax profit jumped 66% to £39.0m. It now expects underlying pre-tax profit of £60m to £65m for FY27.

The shares are at 273.5p, up more than 12% from yesterday’s 244.0p, after opening at 275.0p. That is 4.9% below the 52-week high of 284.5p set on 20 October, and 92% higher since the start of the year.

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In the 26 weeks to the 2nd of October, revenue rose 6.7% to £953.3m, with like-for-like sales, which strip out new and closed sites, up 7.1%. Gross margin widened to 52.6% from 51.4%, and the interim dividend rose to 3.5p from 3.0p.

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Halfords’ share price over three months, with the move on results day.

Part of the lift came from the weather, which added an estimated £8m of profit, about £6m in Retail and £2m in Autocentres. The company says that benefit “may not recur”, though all four of its outcome metrics also improved after adjusting for it.

Retail underlying operating profit rose 46.1% to £30.1m, with cycling sales up 8.3% and motoring up 7.3%. Autocentres, excluding the Avayler business, made underlying operating profit of £16.1m, up 62.3%, with tyres particularly strong as a significant competitor exited the fleet market. Avayler lost £2.3m, and a review of it is under way.

The second half looks softer. Halfords says full-year profit will be weighted to the first half, and sales growth in October and November has returned to more typical rates. It does not expect the first half’s like-for-like growth or gross margin to continue, citing normalising seasonal demand, a more cautious consumer and cost-price inflation in oil-related categories, and it will reinvest some of the outperformance in technology and advertising.

Chief executive Henry Birch said of the half:

We are very pleased to have delivered a strong first half, with growth across all of our key markets, significantly improved profitability and a further strengthening of our balance sheet. Henry Birch, chief executive of Halfords

Net cash excluding leases stood at £40.1m, against £18.6m a year earlier. The dividend goes ex on 10 December and is paid on 15 January. The next trading update, covering FY27, is due in April.