Raspberry Pi has given its in-house lawyer a vote on the board. The change makes Carol Copland a full director.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON: RPI), the Cambridge-based maker of single-board computers, has appointed General Counsel and Company Secretary Carol Copland as an Executive Director. The appointment took effect yesterday and the company announced it today. An Executive Director is a board member who also works in the company.

The shares traded at 452p at 08:54 London time today, up 6.05% on yesterday’s close of 426.2p, which was itself 2.96% lower than Tuesday’s close. The stock is down 15.2% over the past month and 58% below its 52-week high of 1,082p, but 78% above its low of 253.8p.

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Copland is not an outside hire. She has been General Counsel, the company’s chief in-house lawyer, and Company Secretary, the officer who handles board and legal compliance, since Raspberry Pi listed in June 2024. She has advised the group since 2018 and has more than 25 years of legal and governance experience.

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Under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R, which requires new directors to disclose other roles, the company said she holds no directorships in publicly quoted companies and has held none in the past five years. It said there is nothing else to disclose.

The practical change is that she moves from advising the board to voting on it. Chair Martin Hellawell described the shift in the announcement:

Carol’s appointment will widen her remit beyond an advisory role, giving her the standing to challenge and influence decisions as a full member of the Board. Martin Hellawell, Raspberry Pi Holdings plc

For traders, this is a governance change and not a trading update. The announcement says nothing on earnings or guidance, and nothing in it links the appointment to this morning’s rise in the shares.