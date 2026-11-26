CMC Markets more than doubled half-year pre-tax profit to £106.0m on record income, lifted its interim dividend by 84% and kept full-year targets, while its shares were trading little changed in early deals today.

CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), the online trading platform, reported record first-half net operating income of £286.6m and profit before tax of £106.0m, up 115%, for the first half of its financial year. Income beat the previous first-half record of £230.9m, set in HY2021.

Shares stood at 653p at 8.55am UK time, up 3p (0.46%) from yesterday’s close of 650p. They opened at 663p and reached 677p in early trade.

CMCX.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

The shares are about 7% below their close on 26 October (704p) and about 17% below their close of 785p on 7 September, though they are up about 118% from 299p at the end of 2025.

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CMC Markets shares have drifted lower since their September peak, closing at 650p on 25 November ahead of results the next day.

The headline figures against the same half a year earlier:

Measure HY2027 HY2026 Change Net operating income £286.6m £186.2m +54% EBITDA £116.5m £57.1m +104% Profit before tax £106.0m £49.3m +115% Earnings per share 29.0p 13.3p +118% Interim dividend 10.1p 5.5p +84%

Profit margin before tax rose to 37.0% from 26.5%. The dividend is paid on 14 January to holders on the register at the close on 4 December.

Net trading revenue, the money earned from clients’ trades, rose 67% to £230.9m and made up about 81% of income, against 74% a year earlier. The institutional channel grew fastest. CMC says it did this while the VIX, the market’s volatility gauge, stayed below its historical average for most of the period.

Costs grew more slowly than income, up 31% to £177.6m.

CMC reiterated guidance, issued in July, for full-year net operating income of at least £550m and EBITDA of £250m, and said it is on track. Chief executive Lord Cruddas said recent personal share purchases of about £5m underline his confidence, adding:

there is much more to come in H2 Lord Cruddas, CMC Markets

CMC issued £250m of 7.125% Tier 2 notes in September, and its own funds requirement ratio, a regulatory capital measure, fell to 195% from 292%, which it calls comfortably above the minimum. Operating cash flow was an outflow of £21.3m. An Australian class action is due at trial in October 2027, and CMC says its outcome cannot be estimated.