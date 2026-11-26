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61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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CMC Markets Profit More Than Doubles to £106m on Record Income
CMC Markets more than doubled half-year pre-tax profit to £106.0m on record income, lifted its interim dividend by 84% and kept full-year targets, while its shares were trading little changed in early deals today.
CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), the online trading platform, reported record first-half net operating income of £286.6m and profit before tax of £106.0m, up 115%, for the first half of its financial year. Income beat the previous first-half record of £230.9m, set in HY2021.
Shares stood at 653p at 8.55am UK time, up 3p (0.46%) from yesterday’s close of 650p. They opened at 663p and reached 677p in early trade.
The shares are about 7% below their close on 26 October (704p) and about 17% below their close of 785p on 7 September, though they are up about 118% from 299p at the end of 2025.
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The headline figures against the same half a year earlier:
Measure
HY2027
HY2026
Change
Net operating income
£286.6m
£186.2m
+54%
EBITDA
£116.5m
£57.1m
+104%
Profit before tax
£106.0m
£49.3m
+115%
Earnings per share
29.0p
13.3p
+118%
Interim dividend
10.1p
5.5p
+84%
Profit margin before tax rose to 37.0% from 26.5%. The dividend is paid on 14 January to holders on the register at the close on 4 December.
Net trading revenue, the money earned from clients’ trades, rose 67% to £230.9m and made up about 81% of income, against 74% a year earlier. The institutional channel grew fastest. CMC says it did this while the VIX, the market’s volatility gauge, stayed below its historical average for most of the period.
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Costs grew more slowly than income, up 31% to £177.6m.
CMC reiterated guidance, issued in July, for full-year net operating income of at least £550m and EBITDA of £250m, and said it is on track. Chief executive Lord Cruddas said recent personal share purchases of about £5m underline his confidence, adding:
there is much more to come in H2
Lord Cruddas, CMC Markets
CMC issued £250m of 7.125% Tier 2 notes in September, and its own funds requirement ratio, a regulatory capital measure, fell to 195% from 292%, which it calls comfortably above the minimum. Operating cash flow was an outflow of £21.3m. An Australian class action is due at trial in October 2027, and CMC says its outcome cannot be estimated.
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