Ceres Power has the largest disclosed short position of the ten stocks, at 21.52% in the FCA’s report of the 24th of November. The list compares that report with the one of the 17th of November, and all ten names show a rise.
A short seller borrows shares and sells them, hoping to buy them back cheaper. The measure is the share of a company’s shares in issue disclosed to the FCA as sold short. A change is in percentage points, the gap between two percentages. High short interest describes positioning and does not predict direction.
The 10 biggest rises in UK short interest
The ten stocks are ranked by the rise in disclosed short positions between the two reports.
|Rank
|Company
|Net short (% of issued capital)
|Previous week
|Change (pp)
|1
|Ceres Power
|21.52
|20.55
|0.97
|2
|Atalaya Mining
|2.37
|1.70
|0.67
|3
|Yellow Cake
|17.17
|16.52
|0.65
|4
|Vistry
|14.78
|14.14
|0.64
|5
|Chemring
|10.20
|9.59
|0.61
|6
|ITM Power
|2.92
|2.32
|0.60
|7
|Lion Finance
|1.22
|0.62
|0.60
|8
|GB Group
|7.29
|6.77
|0.52
|9
|Vesuvius
|1.23
|0.71
|0.52
|10
|Smiths
|2.47
|1.96
|0.51
Ceres Power, Yellow Cake and Vistry carry the largest positions, while Lion Finance’s grew from 0.62% to 1.22%.
1. Ceres Power: up 0.97 points
Ceres Power develops fuel cell and electrochemical technology, with uses in data centres, commercial and industrial settings, marine power and electrolysers. Disclosed short positions rose to 21.52% of shares in issue from 20.55%, a gain of 0.97 points and the largest position on the list. The company was also on the list of the 17th of November.
2. Atalaya Mining: up 0.67 points
Atalaya Mining is a copper miner based in Seville, with its Riotinto operation in Andalusia, and it also produces silver and gold. Its disclosed short position grew to 2.37% of shares in issue from 1.70%, a rise of 0.67 points that is the second-biggest on the list. The position remains small next to Ceres Power’s 21.52%.
3. Yellow Cake: up 0.65 points
Yellow Cake is a Jersey company set up in 2018 that holds uranium oxide concentrates. Short positions in it rose to 17.17% of shares in issue from 16.52%, a gain of 0.65 points and the second-largest position on the list. It was also on the list of the 10th of November, and it reports results on the 3rd of December.
4. Vistry: up 0.64 points
Vistry is a UK housebuilder based in West Malling, formerly known as Bovis Homes. Disclosed short positions increased to 14.78% of shares in issue from 14.14%, and it was also on the list of the 17th of November. The shares sit at their 52-week low and are down 69.5% this year, leaving a market value of £755.9m.
5. Chemring: up 0.61 points
Positions against Chemring rose to 10.20% of shares in issue from 9.59%, a gain of 0.61 points that makes it the fourth-largest position on the list. The shares are up 15.3% this year, giving a market value of £1.37bn. Results are due on the 8th of December.
6. ITM Power: up 0.60 points
ITM Power, founded in 2000 and based in Sheffield, makes electrolysers. Disclosed short positions climbed to 2.92% of shares in issue from 2.32%, a gain of 0.60 points. That is the same rise as Lion Finance’s, and it ranks sixth of the ten for the size of the increase.
7. Lion Finance: up 0.60 points
Lion Finance Group is a bank operating in Georgia and Armenia. Its disclosed short position rose to 1.22% of shares in issue from 0.62%, a gain of 0.60 points, and it is the smallest position on the list. The bank has a market value of £5.16bn, and its shares are up 32.3% this year.
8. GB Group: up 0.52 points
GB Group works in identity data verification and fraud. Disclosed short positions rose to 7.29% of shares in issue from 6.77%, a gain of 0.52 points that matches Vesuvius. That leaves GB Group with the fifth-largest position on the list, behind Ceres Power, Yellow Cake, Vistry and Chemring.
9. Vesuvius: up 0.52 points
Vesuvius engineers the flow of molten metal for steel makers and foundries. Disclosed shorts rose to 1.23% of shares in issue from 0.71%, a gain of 0.52 points, and the second-smallest position on the list. The shares are at their 52-week high and up 26.9% this year, giving a market value of £1.14bn.
10. Smiths: up 0.51 points
Smiths’ businesses include John Crane, which makes seals, and Flex-Tek, which makes hosing. Its disclosed short position grew to 2.47% of shares in issue from 1.96%, a gain of 0.51 points, the smallest rise of the ten. The company has a market value of £6.79bn, and its shares are up 7.6% this year.
How to read the numbers
The figures come from the FCA’s report dated the 24th of November. The “previous week” column is the FCA’s report of the 17th of November, and the change column is the gap between the two, in percentage points.