FTSE Russell's indicative December review has Airtel Mobile Commerce joining the FTSE 100 and IG Group Holdings leaving it. Nothing is final until the confirmed changes are announced next Wednesday.

FTSE Russell has indicated that Airtel Mobile Commerce will join the FTSE 100 and IG Group Holdings will drop out of it in the December quarterly review. FTSE Russell, the index provider owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, published the changes yesterday, using data as of last Friday.

The list is indicative, meaning a preview rather than a final decision. FTSE Russell set out the timetable in a note to the announcement.

PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 1st December 2026. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 2nd December 2026. FTSE Russell

The FTSE 100 changes are one in and one out.

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Index Indicative addition Indicative deletion FTSE 100 Airtel Mobile Commerce* IG Group Holdings

The asterisk marks a free-float condition. Free float is the share of a company’s stock available to the public. FTSE Russell said Airtel Mobile Commerce is expected to meet the minimum 10% free float requirement when its IPO lock-ups, the periods in which holders cannot sell, expire within 12 months. It cited rule 6.4 of the FTSE UK Index Series Ground Rules, the index’s rulebook.

The FTSE 250 list also carries eight indicative changes: IG Group Holdings, Me Group International, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust, Meridian Mining, Serica Energy, Partners Group Private Equity, The Beauty Tech Group and SDCL Efficiency Income Trust.

Funds that track an index adjust their holdings to confirmed changes, so the indicative list is best read as a watch-list. The next checkpoint is the close next Tuesday, which supplies the review data, with confirmation due after the close next Wednesday.