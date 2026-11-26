Compass Group shares closed today at their highest level in a year, extending a run of gains to five consecutive sessions and finishing above the previous 52-week high.

Compass Group (LON: CPG), the London-listed group, closed today at 36.25, its highest close in a year. The shares gained for a fifth consecutive session and finished above the previous 52-week high of 35.99.

The stock rose 1.29% on the session, trading between 35.55 and 36.29 before settling near the top of that range. The shares reached a new 52-week high, and the close sits 34.4% above the 52-week low. Compass shares are up 16.4% so far this year.

Compass Group’s daily moves over 45 days to the close today; the last five are all gains.

How unusual this is

Five straight gains is not a record for Compass shares, so the level matters more than the streak. Today’s close is the highest the stock has finished at in the past year, 0.26 above the previous 52-week high of 35.99.

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Turnover was light: volume was 0.56 times the 20-session average, so the new high came on thinner trading than usual.