Smith & Nephew shares closed higher for a fifth consecutive session today at 1,175.5p, against a longest run of nine straight gains in the company's price history, which starts on the 7th of September 2021.

Smith & Nephew (LON: SN.), the medical devices maker, closed today at 1,175.5p, its fifth consecutive session of gains. The shares added 1.1% in the session.

At that level the FTSE 350 company’s shares are 13% below their 52-week high and 19.7% above their 52-week low. They are down 3.6% so far this year.

Smith & Nephew: daily share-price changes, with the last five sessions highlighted.

How unusual this is

Across the 320 sessions of history since the 7th of September 2021, the longest run of consecutive gains is nine sessions. The shares last reached five consecutive gains on the 15th of October, 30 sessions ago.

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The nine-session run ended on the 9th of November 2023, and it remains the longest in that history.