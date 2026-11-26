Chairman Iain Ferguson is to leave the Crest Nicholson board while the housebuilder negotiates with its lenders, Sky News has reported, and its shares have lost two-thirds of their value in a year.

Crest Nicholson’s chairman is to step down while the housebuilder holds urgent talks with its lenders, Sky News reported today. Mark Kleinman, Sky’s City editor, said in an exclusive that Iain Ferguson, who has been on the board since 2019, will leave in the coming months.

City sources said potential replacements were being contacted. Crest Nicholson is expected to confirm the search for his successor in the coming days, although a company spokesman declined to comment on Ferguson’s position this afternoon.

Earlier this week Crest Nicholson said it expected a bigger full-year loss than it had forecast, and that talks with its lenders were continuing ahead of a refinancing deadline next week.

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In that statement the company described where the talks stand:

The Group remains in constructive discussions with its lenders to amend its covenants and ensure that it has an appropriate level of funding and liquidity going forwards… The Group is also thoroughly exploring alternative sources of debt financing. Crest Nicholson

Covenants are the conditions attached to a loan, such as financial tests a borrower must meet. Amending them is one way a company under strain can keep its lenders on side while it looks for other funding.

One source said Ferguson’s performance had come under scrutiny from leading investors in the company. Crest Nicholson, like some of its peers, also faces a backlog of remediation works on its properties.

Its shares have fallen by two-thirds over the past year, badly underperforming fellow housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Redrow.