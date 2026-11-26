United Utilities shares closed today's session at 1,572p, a fifth consecutive daily gain, leaving the water company within 0.6% of its 52-week high and up 35.3% since the start of the year.

United Utilities Group (LON: UU.), the regulated water utility, closed today’s session at 1,572p, its fifth consecutive session of gains. Each of the last five closes has finished above the one before it.

The shares rose 1.03% on the session, which ran between 1,547p and 1,574p, so the close came within 2p of the day’s high. That leaves them 0.6% below their 52-week high and 39.8% above their 52-week low. They are up 35.3% so far this year.

United Utilities’ daily share price change over the 45 days to the close today, with the five-session run highlighted.

UU.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Today’s gain came on lighter trading than usual: volume was 0.61 times its 20-session average.