Nvidia has reportedly told server-making partners to pause shipments of its AI servers to four Southeast Asian countries after new US licensing rules took effect.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which designs the chips used for AI computing, has told server-making partners to pause shipments of its AI servers to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, according to reports on Thursday. Nvidia has not confirmed the report. US markets were shut today for Thanksgiving, so the shares have not yet traded on it.

Nvidia closed yesterday at $149.30, down 3.91% from $155.38. That fall predates the report, which surfaced this morning. At that close the shares were 37.6% below their $239.24 close on the 6th of October.

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The reports, citing people familiar with the matter, said the instruction went to Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), which build Nvidia chips into servers. Buyers in the four countries have reportedly been told Nvidia will not permit the shipments, and it is unclear whether the pause is temporary. The Wall Street Journal has reportedly described a similar pause, for an unspecified period while Nvidia checks whether partners meet US requirements.

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The trigger is a set of US Commerce Department rules that came into force last Thursday. They require licences to export advanced chips to the four countries, as Washington cracks down on Chinese firms renting Nvidia chips remotely from data centres there.

Facilities already serving restricted Chinese customers have 90 days to seek permission. The Institute for Progress estimates such remote data centres supply about 24% of China’s AI computing power.

Nvidia’s daily close, 20 August to 25 November 2026, USD

The pause is already reaching financing. Bankers have frozen work on a roughly $480m loan to Aolani Cloud, a Singapore-based cloud firm, for a Malaysian data centre serving ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok.

ByteDance was reportedly considering abandoning the arrangement. At least two Nvidia server suppliers had also reportedly suspended deliveries to the region last week.

Nvidia’s sales to the four countries have not been quantified, so the scale of the risk is unknown. Tomorrow’s shortened US session will bring the first price reaction.