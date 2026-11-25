Pets at Home's first-half underlying profit rose 44.2% as its Retail arm recovered, and the company now expects full-year profit at the top end of analyst forecasts. Shares jumped in early trade.

Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS), the UK pet retailer and vet operator, reported a 44.2% rise in first-half underlying pre-tax profit to £52.2m, from £36.2m a year earlier. Earnings per share rose 48.4% to 8.5p from 5.7p, for the 28 weeks to the 8th of October.

Shares were up 9.7% at 286.56p by 8.31am today, against the previous close of 261.2p, in a delayed quote. The intraday high was 288.8p. The move followed the company’s 7am results statement.

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The recovery came from Retail, where profit before tax was £16.0m against £3.5m a year earlier. Consumer revenue grew 4.4% to £709.7m while group operating costs fell 1.7% to £304.0m. Group statutory revenue was £809.1m, up 3.9%, and underlying and statutory pre-tax profit were the same.

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The Vets business grew profit 8.6% to £48.8m. Insurance, launched in the summer, lost £3.9m, against a £2.2m loss a year earlier. The company targets Insurance breakeven two to three years after launch.

Pets at Home said it expects its full-year outturn at the top end of current analyst expectations for underlying pre-tax profit. The company put consensus, the average analyst forecast, at £97.8m, within a range of £90m to £101m. That is a statement about where it expects to land, not a numeric target.

Retail’s figure carries one-off help. Non-recurring legacy income from third-party pet insurer Petplan was £5.3m against £1.8m, a net £3.5m benefit to Retail profit. The company targets a Retail margin above 5% in the medium term.

Pets at Home first-half underlying pre-tax profit, £m. Source: company results, 25 November 2026

Chief executive James Bailey linked the numbers to the company’s offer to customers.

Our improved performance in the first half builds confidence in our compelling proposition. James Bailey, Pets at Home

The interim dividend was rebased to 3.0p from 4.7p under a new policy of paying 50% of earnings per share, so income holders receive less. It is payable on the 8th of January, with a record date of the 4th of December. A third-quarter trading update is due on the 27th of January.