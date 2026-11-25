Antofagasta, Anglo American, Polar Capital Technology Trust and Allianz Technology Trust each fell 5% or more in yesterday's FTSE 350 session, with Antofagasta closing at its lowest level in a year.

Four FTSE 350 stocks fell 5% or more on Tuesday, led by copper miner Antofagasta (LON: ANTO), which dropped 8.05% to close at 2,546p. Anglo American (LON: AAL), the diversified miner, lost 5.73% to close at 3,141p. Investment trusts Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON: PCT) and Allianz Technology Trust (LON: ATT) also fell more than 5%.

Change on the session for the four names, ranked, on Tuesday.

How the four fell

Antofagasta and Anglo American fell furthest, ahead of Polar Capital Technology Trust and Allianz Technology Trust, and the table sets out each company’s close, market value and trading volume against its 20-day average.

Rank Company Close Change Market cap Volume vs 20-day average 1 Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) 2,546p -8.05% £26.17bn 1.5x 2 Anglo American (LON: AAL) 3,141p -5.73% £34.11bn 1.3x 3 Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON: PCT) 528p -5.38% £6.01bn 0.8x 4 Allianz Technology Trust (LON: ATT) 582p -5.21% £1.81bn 1.3x

Polar Capital was the only name to trade on below-average volume.

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Antofagasta

Antofagasta is a Chile-based copper group that also runs a transport business. Its mines are in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile, except Los Pelambres, which sits in the Coquimbo Region. Los Pelambres (60% owned) produced 295,300 tonnes of copper in 2025, 8% less than in 2024. Centinela (70% owned) produced 240,400 tonnes, up 7%, and Antucoya (70% owned) 81,200 tonnes. Investing.com reported group copper output of 653,700 tonnes for 2025, down 2%, with revenue of $8.62bn and EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, of $5.20bn, up 52%.

The group’s rail and trucking arm, FCAB, carried 6.4m tonnes for mining firms in 2025. Its roots go back to the Antofagasta (Chile) and Bolivia Railway Company, incorporated in London in 1888, and the group is majority owned by Chile’s Luksic family.

In August the company reported first-half EBITDA up 27% at $2.84bn from $2.23bn, as higher copper prices offset lower output. The interim dividend was 30.1 cents against 16.6 cents. The 2026 copper guidance was cut to 625,000-655,000 tonnes from 650,000-700,000 after a July shutdown at Los Pelambres, when extreme rain led Chile to declare a state of catastrophe in the Coquimbo Region. The company says its Centinela Second Concentrator, adding 95,000 tonnes a day of processing capacity, will double copper in concentrate production once built, with construction due to complete in 2027.

The shares closed at their 52-week low, 42.8% below their 52-week high and down 22.3% this year. They traded between 2,521p and 2,679p on 1.5 times their 20-day average volume.

ANTO.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Anglo American

Anglo American, a London-headquartered group founded in 1917, mines copper, premium iron ore, crop nutrients, nickel, diamonds, steelmaking coal and manganese. Its businesses include diamond group De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore in South Africa, and it demerged most of its platinum business, now Valterra Platinum, in June 2025.

Two deals frame the company. It agreed an all-equity merger of equals with Canadian miner Teck to form Anglo Teck, valued at $53bn. Anglo shareholders voted in favour and Canada’s industry minister approved it in December 2025, but it had not completed in early November, when China’s approval was described as pending. The combined company is planned to be headquartered in Vancouver with a primary London listing. Separately, Anglo began a dual-track separation and sale process for De Beers in December 2025. Reuters reported on the 9th of November that Botswana’s president backed a consortium led by Gareth Penny as buyer of Anglo’s 85% holding, and that Botswana would double its stake to 30%. The deal is proposed, not signed.

Anglo American was also among the session’s big movers on the 18th of November, as was Antofagasta. Yahoo Finance reported that a sharp fall in copper and silver prices, linked to weaker Chinese demand and US rate concerns, weighed on heavyweight miners in the UK market. The shares closed 27.1% below their 52-week high and 12.4% above their low, and are up 2.6% this year, on 1.3 times their 20-day average volume.

AAL.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust is a closed-ended investment company, meaning it has a fixed number of shares that trade on the market, run by Polar Capital LLP. It aims to maximise long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. It launched in 1996 and was formerly Henderson Technology Trust, and it may borrow to invest. The company describes its team as one of the largest dedicated technology investment teams in Europe. Net assets were £7.3bn at the 30 April 2026 year-end, and a ten-for-one share split took place in September 2024.

The trust traded at a 2.3% premium to its net asset value at Monday’s close, the session before its fall. The shares closed 28.0% below their 52-week high and 18.4% above their low, up 13.8% this year, in a range of 527p to 561.5p. It was also among the session’s big movers on Friday.

PCT.LSE 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is a closed-ended investment trust on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, formed in 1995 and previously called RCM Technology Trust. Allianz Global Investors’ global technology team in San Francisco manages it. It seeks long-term capital growth by investing mainly in listed technology companies, in mid- to large-cap stocks worldwide, and it does not currently use gearing, meaning borrowing, according to its own site. It sits in the Association of Investment Companies’ Technology, Media & Telecoms sector.

Allianz was also among the session’s big movers on Friday. It had the smallest fall at 5.21% and is the smallest company at £1.81bn. The shares closed 25.9% below their 52-week high and 15.7% above their low, up 10.4% this year, in a range of 582p to 620.58p.