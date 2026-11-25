easyJet's headline pre-tax profit fell 89% to £71m as the Middle East conflict lifted fuel costs and hit demand, but Apollo's agreed 715p cash takeover already anchors the share price.

easyJet (LON: EZJ), the UK-based low-cost airline, reported an 89% fall in headline pre-tax profit to £71m for FY2026, down from £665m a year earlier. The shares are held close to the 715p cash offer from Apollo-managed funds, which shareholders approved on the 11th of November.

The stock was at 690p in a delayed quote at 8.05am, up 0.12% from the 689.2p previous close and 3.5% below the 715p offer. That sits at the top of its 52-week range of 332.6p to 690.8p.

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The airline itself made a headline loss before tax of £195m, against a £415m profit in FY2025. easyJet holidays, its package-holiday arm, grew headline pre-tax profit 6% to £266m. Revenue rose 6% to £10,737m.

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The fuel bill climbed £244m, or 11%, to £2,497m after the Middle East conflict began in March. Chief Executive Kenton Jarvis described the effect on the year:

This year was challenging for airlines due to the Middle East conflict and its effect on demand and fuel prices, which materially impacted our financial performance. Kenton Jarvis, easyJet

On the reported basis, pre-tax profit was £24m, against £658m.

Measure FY2026 FY2025 Headline EBIT £114m £703m Headline pre-tax profit £71m £665m Reported pre-tax profit £24m £658m Headline EPS 8.8p 66.4p Net cash £268m £602m

There is no FY2026 dividend, against 13.2p for FY2025, and easyJet gave no detailed FY2027 guidance.

easyJet shares have traded just below Apollo’s 715p cash offer, having recovered from a spring slump.

The board recommended the 715p cash offer, made by Eagle Bidco, a vehicle for Apollo-managed funds, on the 6th of August. Clearances have been received in the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Malta.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027, so the offer, not the results, is what sets the share price until then.