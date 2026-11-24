The Dow closed above 50,000 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell, as renewed selling in AI and chip stocks reversed part of yesterday's rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 50,021.91 today, up 0.86%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,733.54. The S&P 500 slipped 0.49% to 7,201.68 as AI and semiconductor stocks were sold again.

Dow up 426.60 points; Nasdaq Composite down 356.02 points

Nvidia closed down 5.86%

Rate futures price a 95% chance of a December Fed hike

US markets shut on Thursday

Chip stocks give back yesterday’s rally

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the AI chipmaker, closed at $155.38, down 5.86% from $165.05.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 9.2% in morning trading, after a gain of 14% the day before, and money rotated into defensive shares. Micron fell more than 10% and AMD 9% intraday (these are intraday moves, not closes).

Ready to put what you’ve learned into practice? Try IG’s platform with £10,000 in virtual funds and practise trading without putting your own money at risk. Try IG with a demo account → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Learn the markets with IG Academy Build your knowledge with IG Academy educational content, then use a demo account to practise what you’ve learned on the IG platform. Explore IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. See how trading works before risking real money IG’s demo gives you access to thousands of markets and £10,000 in virtual funds, so you can explore the platform and test your ideas first. Open an IG demo → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Turn trading theory into practical experience Learn with IG Academy, explore charts and market tools, and practise strategies in a simulated trading environment before going live. Start practising with IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. Ready to take your learning further? IG combines market education, analysis and an established trading platform, giving you the tools to keep learning as you develop your trading skills. Discover IG → Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

The swing follows a violent week. The S&P 500 fell 8.6% in the week to Friday, closing at 6,910.39, then jumped 4.73% yesterday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.51%. Today’s S&P 500 close is still 7.16% below its 7,757.17 close on the 21st of October.

GSPC.INDX 1M 3M 6M 1Y 5Y

Change in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on the day, %

The Nasdaq Composite fell furthest, while the Dow was the only one of the three to rise.

Index Close Change (points) Change (%) Dow Jones Industrial Average 50,021.91 +426.60 +0.86% S&P 500 7,201.68 -35.49 -0.49% Nasdaq Composite 23,733.54 -356.02 -1.48%

Fed hike pricing and a UBS downgrade

Rate futures price a 95% chance of a 25 basis point Fed hike in December. UBS Global Wealth Management cut global equities from Attractive to Neutral, citing valuations, concentration and doubts about AI returns.

Among individual stocks, HPE fell more than 17% intraday despite raising its fiscal 2027 outlook, while Dollar Tree rose more than 11% intraday after raising its annual profit forecast.

What it means for UK traders

GBP/USD closed at 1.3116, up 0.64%.

US inflation data is next: the PCE report is due tomorrow. US markets are then shut on Thursday and close at 1pm New York time on Friday, which is 6pm in London.