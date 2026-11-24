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Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs and FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
61% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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Micron Shares Tumble, Erasing Most of Yesterday’s Rally
Micron's shares gave back most of yesterday's 19% rebound as AI and chip stocks sold off again on data-centre spending worries, with a BNP Paribas downgrade adding to the pressure on the memory chipmaker.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares fell 11.0% today, erasing most of yesterday’s 19.0% rally as AI and chip stocks sold off again. The company makes DRAM and NAND memory chips, including the high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers.
The stock closed at $629.79, down $77.91 from $707.70 and close to the day’s low of $622.22, after opening at $669.39. It fell 13.9% on Friday, so it has now moved by more than 10% in three straight sessions. Volume of 38.4 million shares was only slightly above the 20-session average.
Chip and AI stocks fell broadly amid renewed fears of a slowdown in data-centre spending after yesterday’s Nvidia-led rally faded. No Micron-specific announcement or change to its outlook was identified. Flash-storage chipmaker SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) fell 11.13% to $77.95.
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Micron was already sharply lower by late afternoon in London. The BNP Paribas downgrade was reported around 8pm, so the note appears to have added to a fall that was under way rather than starting it.
BNP Paribas, the French bank, cut Micron to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its price target to $775 from $1,700. Analyst Karl Ackerman cited data-centre delays, less memory content in AI servers, PCs and phones, and faster capacity additions by memory makers. His case is that supply catching up with demand, which pushes prices down, could arrive from mid-2027 rather than mid-2028.
Ackerman set out the timing in the note, where ASP means average selling price:
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We think DRAM and NAND supply-demand can approach parity starting in mid-2027 and result in ASP declines, earlier than our prior view of mid-2028.
Karl Ackerman, BNP Paribas
Micron is now 48.1% below its closing high of $1,213.56 on the 25th of June, and 28.2% below its level a month ago. It remains up about 121% this year.
Results are due on the 17th of December, after the US close and so after London has shut. The average analyst estimate is $37.95 a share, against $33.19 reported for the September quarter.
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