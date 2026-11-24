UBS’ Chief Investment Office told investors to use Monday’s rebound in U.S. stocks to cut concentrated technology positions, with the bank keeping its Neutral view on global and U.S. equities.

In a note published before Tuesday’s open, UBS pointed to Monday’s bounce, when the S&P 500 closed 4.7% higher and the Nasdaq 100 gained 6.9%. The rally came after Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive officer, with Nvidia shares jumping 31.5%.

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On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2%.

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Monday’s rebound followed a sharp sell-off las week, which saw the Nasdaq fall around 10%, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020.

UBS noted that at Friday’s close, it was 19.8% below its Oct. 6 high, near bear-market territory, defined as a 20% decline from a recent high. The S&P 500 lost 8.6% last week and entered a correction, a drop of 10% or more.

“We do not think the volatility is a signal that the structural AI investment story has broken,” UBS said. The bank expects investors to draw a sharper line between established platforms with visible monetisation and strong balance sheets and companies dependent on debt or speculative growth.

“Investors already heavily exposed to US megacap technology should use periods of strength to reduce overlapping positions and broaden their sources of return,” the CIO said.

It favours eurozone stocks, industrials, health care and U.S. equal-weight strategies, which give each stock in an index the same weighting.

“We think a gradual and disciplined approach to portfolio rebalancing is preferable to making all-or-nothing calls on where the market might move on any given day or week,” UBS added.

The bank also recommended rebalancing into bonds and kept gold as Attractive, forecasting $5,000 an ounce by December 2027.