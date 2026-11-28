GCM Resources has suspended chief executive Datuk Michael Tang pending an investigation into his conduct, while a company he controls has demanded a shareholder meeting to remove one director and appoint three.

GCM Resources (LON: GCM), the AIM-listed developer of the Phulbari coal and power project in Bangladesh, has suspended chief executive Datuk Michael Tang with immediate effect. The same announcement says Tang then used a company he controls to requisition a meeting to change the board.

The shares closed on Friday at 8.1p, up 1.25% from 8.0p, on 1,396,894 shares traded. The corrected announcement came at 4.48pm, after the 4.30pm close, so the shares have yet to trade on the news. Monday is the first chance.

The company will investigate with professional advisers how Tang became indirectly interested, meaning through another company, in 43,328,253 shares, which GCM announced on Thursday. Chief operating officer Gary Lye is acting as chief executive at the request of the other board members, without joining the board.

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Datuk Michael Tang will remain suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation into matters relating to his professional conduct. GCM Resources plc

The announcement gives no further reason for the suspension. It also says Tang wrote on Friday, on behalf of Polo Investments, to requisition a general meeting under section 303 of the Companies Act, the route by which shareholders with at least 5% can force one.

Polo holds that stake, 11.50% of GCM. It is wholly owned by Mettiz Capital, which Tang owns and controls. The letter seeks, among other matters, the immediate removal of director Charlie Green and the appointment of three more directors. The announcement does not name the nominees or state Green’s role.

GCM shares closed at 8.1p on Friday, before the suspension news was released.

The company said it remains focused on Phulbari, including talks with the Government of Bangladesh, whose approval the project needs. At Friday’s close GCM’s market value was £30.5m, and its December 2025 balance sheet showed cash of £0.7m against short-term debt of £6.5m.

GCM said it is taking legal advice on whether the letter is valid, including the circumstances of Tang’s indirect holding, and will update the market in due course. Its nominated adviser, Allenby Capital, the firm that vouches for its suitability on AIM, must carry out due diligence on any new directors.